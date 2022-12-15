5 Best Nintendo Switch Hunting Games of All Time

Hunting games offer a large and diverse genre for players to explore. From realistic hunting simulators to exciting fictional experiences the genre has a little bit of everything to help entice players into their games. The Nintendo Switch has such a vast library it can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming when trying to narrow your search down to which games are worth it. That said, here are the best Nintendo Switch hunting games of all time.

#5 Big Buck Hunter Arcade

Big Buck Hunter Arcade brings the classic arcade experience into your home. With redesigned controls to function well with a standard controller, you can play through all of the different Big Buck Hunter maps to rack up the highest score. You can play alone or with a friend to compete with the many challenges the game has to offer. Big Buck Hunter might not be the most technically advanced hunting game on the market, but it appeals to the nostalgic side and does that well.

#4 Hunting Simulator

Hunting Simulator is an authentic hunting experience. With real world models for firearms, and animals that are designed to mimic their species’ real life behavior, it will immerse you in every hunt that you take on. With different hunting grounds across the world you can tackle the challenges presented by yourself or play with up to three other hunters. There’s also a lot of different types of equipment you can use to help your hunts be successful, including a specially designed drone to help locate your game. All of these reasons taken into consideration make Hunting Simulator a tough game to beat in the genre.

#3 Hunting Simulator 2

Hunting Simulator 2 takes everything that the first game did and does it a little better. There’s more weapons straight from the real world for you to use and customize, more locations for you to hunt in, better equipment at your disposal, and more! The graphics quality is also a large leap over the first game. If you can handle the slightly higher price tag and are looking for an even deeper experience, I would suggest going with Hunting Simulator 2 over the original game.

#2 Dauntless

As a free to play hunting RPG Dauntless stands out from the rest of the list. You can join millions of players in hunting down the giant beasts known as Behemoths. Not quite a realistic experience like the previous games on the list, but the thrilling action combat and constant content updates make this an easy recommendation for players looking for something to sink a lot of time into. Outside of slaying monsters you can also craft, take on other quests, and customize your hero as you see fit!

#1 Monster Hunter Rise

When it comes to hunting games Monster Hunter is in a league of its own. One of the highest selling and most popular hunting based series of all time, and Monster Hunter Rise has been no exception. In this new entry there’s plenty of monsters both new and old for you to take down either by yourself or with some friends! Complete the missions to advance the story and unlock new gear that will help you in future more difficult hunts. Monster Hunter Rise also has all new equipment like the wirebug and other mechanics to help offer a unique experience. If you missed out on Monster Hunter World due to it not being available on Switch, then look no further than Monster Hunter Rise to help scratch that itch.