20 Best Nintendo Switch Anime Games Worth Playing Today

Anime games are everywhere, even on the Nintendo Switch. They come in a variety of types too as this list is going to show you.

#20 Doki Doki Literature Club!

We’ll get straight to the point with this first game, Doki Doki Literature Club! What is it? It’s a game that’ll break your mind in a way that is hard to define.

It starts simply enough as you are a student who gets taken into a literature club hosted by a set of anime-style girls. But slowly, things start to get weird. People start dying, then the others forget who they are, and that’s only in the first hour!

Dive deeper into the game, if you dare, to find out more of what’s going on here. Just remember, we warned you that things would get dark.

#19 BlazBlue: Central Fiction

Why is BlazBlue: Central Fiction so low on this list despite the series being a respected fighting game? Simple, can you tell us the story of BlazBlue without losing a few marbles? That’s what we thought.

BlazBlue: Central Fiction aims to be a “bookend” to the franchise in one way while also opening the next chapter. Through the eyes of Ragna the Bloodedge and other key characters from the lore, you’ll speed through the events of the previous games to learn what is going on.

The beloved combat system is still there for you to enjoy in multiple combat modes. Pick your favorite character and go to work with epic combos and finishing maneuvers.

#18 Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc

Welcome to the world of Danganronpa, where death is guaranteed, the question is, can you find out who did the deed?

In Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, you’ll find yourself in Hope’s Peak Academy, where a group of students gets imprisoned in the school and are greeted by a mysterious creature called Monokuma. This odd bear gives them a challenge: kill your classmates without getting caught, and you can leave.

The students take him up on his challenge, and now you are the one who has to find out the truth behind each death in mock trials. Investigate each death, talk to the students to get insight, sway them to your side, whatever it takes to solve the mystery.

#17 Fate/EXTELLA

The digital world of Fate/EXTELLA is vast, and the story is complex. But to focus on this game, the war is over, and a new ruler has taken command. Yet, they cannot rest, for no sooner do they take the throne than a set of new rivals rises to challenge them. Now, you must gather your forces and weave your way through a narrative full of intrigue to try and save this digital realm.

Fate/EXTELLA is the first action game in the franchise, and you’ll control the characters like never before, including unleashing devastating attacks and performing epic transformations.

#16 Attack on Titan 2

Attack on Titan is one of the greatest anime ever made. The game Attack on Titan 2 came out in 2018 and aimed to further the story of Season 2 of the anime. All the while giving players a true experience of what it meant to be in the survey corps.

You’ll play as Eren Yeager and others in the corps as you take on the mighty Titans. These massive beats are everywhere, so you must use Omni-directional mobility gear to get in close and strike them down.

The plot will feature a sub-story approved by the creator of the anime. It’ll expand the main story and give you even more content to enjoy.

#15 My Hero One’s Justice

If you’re a fan of My Hero Academia, you no doubt want to continue the experience through video games. My Hero One’s Justice will help you do that in a few ways. Not the least of which is being able to play not only as Pro-Heroes and Class 1-A students but being able to be some of the villains as well.

You’ll get to wield the Quirks of these characters in intense 3D fights that’ll put your hero/villain skills to the test. Whether you wield the power of One For All via Deku, or the decay powers of Shigaraki, you’ll need to think fast to land blows and take your opponent down.

#14 Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 was a triumph in every way that is possible. So why not make a pseudo-sequel to it? Persona 5 Strikers is that and more.

The game takes place after the original title, and features the Phantom Thieves going on a vacation that doesn’t go the way they planned. Instead, they find themselves looking at a distorted version of the world. One that has trapped the hearts of many people, and now you are the only ones who can save them!

Persona 5 Strikers won’t have the traditional RPG battles like the main franchise. Instead, it’ll have fast-paced action for you to enjoy. Play as your favorite Phantom Thief, unleash wicked combos, and free the hearts of those who are trapped!

#13 Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2

Believe it!

It wouldn’t be a list of anime titles without mentioning Naruto, right? Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 may have come out in 2017, but it still holds up in 2022. You’ll be taken through a faithful recreation of Naruto Shippuden and tasked with defeating all manner of enemy ninjas and foes.

Pick your teams wisely as you go into battle, for the new combat systems will test your ninja ability to the fullest. Fight against your friends too! That way, you can all find out who the Hokage is!

Are you ready to be the ninja you always wanted to be?

#12 Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition

While the Digimon anime hasn’t been relevant in many years, the video game part of the franchise is still going strong. Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition is proof of that. This game combines the main game and Hacker’s Memory to give you a complete story and epic action.

You’ll play as a hacker detective who ventures into cyberspace alongside his Digimon partners to try and figure out the truth of what’s happening in the digital world.

You’ll be able to collect 300 different Digimon to raise, battle alongside, and help Digivolve! Use them wisely in turn-based battles to come out on top and proceed to the next case.

#11 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball is one of the greatest anime franchises ever, and not surprisingly, they’ve had a bunch of video game entries over the years. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot seeks to be the one that fleshes out the world even further as you relive some of the anime’s greatest sagas.

You’ll play not only as Goku through his greatest fights but other characters as well. Plus, you’ll get to live in and interact with the Dragon Ball world like never before! Talk with various characters from the franchise, make relationships with them, and even go on side quests that’ll answer major series questions!

Then, dive into the fights and battle like no Dragon Ball game before it! Full freedom of movement, destructible environments, and beautiful recreations of classic moments await you!

#10 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

If you’re up for an origin story, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be one to partake. You’ll play Ryunosuke Naruhodo, the ancestor of Phoenix Wright during the Victorian Era.

A turn of events leads to him becoming a lawyer and traveling to Great Britain to learn more. But as he does, he’ll uncover a set of plots that seek to undermine not just his home nation of Japan but the entire justice system!

Alongside his allies, you must win tough court cases and solve mysteries to shine a light on a conspiracy many years old.

#9 Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom may be a sequel to the original beloved RPG, but the core elements are different and pushes the boundaries in various ways. Including looking so much like an anime, you’ll have a hard time realizing whether you’re playing a video game or watching a movie.

The plot revolves around Prince Evan, a young man thrown out of his kingdom by a coup. Now he’ll need to rally his supporters together to create a new kingdom, all the while protecting the world as a whole from evils that try to threaten it.

The team behind this game features legends from the anime industry, so you know that the quality will be just as legendary as they are.

#8 Valkyria Chronicles

The original Valkyria Chronicles is still available for you to get. We recommend this as the game started a franchise and still holds up in quality to this day.

You’ll play as a group of soldiers in a place known as Europa, a continent torn in two via a vicious war. You are part of a unit trying to stop an empire from invading its home and bringing all under its banner.

To save your home, you’ll need to go into intense battles where every move you make can be the difference in the fight. You’ll control squads of soldiers and lead them into the fray to come out on top.

All the while learning the truth about the empire and what their true power is.

#7 Dragon Quest XI

A classic entry in a classic franchise, Dragon Quest XI has been hailed as a magnificent RPG, one that maintains its anime-style visuals and themes.

Case in point, you play as a young man who undergoes a ceremony that reveals he is the legendary hero reborn! But, the nearby king doesn’t believe you, brands you an enemy, and now you must fight to prove who you are.

You’ll travel across a vast world, gather allies who believe you are The Luminary of legend, fight all sorts of unique monsters, and face the darkness trying to swallow the world!

Will you be able to save the realm?

#6 Astral Chain

Platinum Games has always had a love of anime and its style of action. You can see this via the various titles that they’ve made over the years. But with Astral Chain, they finally put that love of anime to its full potential, complete with an anime-style theme song.

You are part of a world swallowed almost completely by another dimension. Now, a single megacity is all that remains, but the dangers are still all around.

You are a member of the police but are unique in that you can wield the invading monsters known as Legions. Use them to fight off enemy legions, solve mysteries around the megacity, and more!

The combat of Astral Chain is fast and powerful, so chain together attacks with your Legions so that you will always come out on top!

#5 Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is the “ultimate version” of the main game. A game that features the characters from Persona 4 and Persona 3 going at it in intense anime-style matches. You’ll have a wide variety of characters to choose from here. There are the main characters, and then there are the “Shadow” versions. Each of these will allow you options on how to fight and take on the enemy.

The game also features an original story set in the Persona universe. So use it to get your bearings, and then head online to fight against other players!

Play alongside some of the best characters in the franchise and see where the battles take you!

#4 Dragon Ball Fighterz

The Dragon Ball franchise has had many different titles as we’ve already shown you, but many consider Dragon Ball Fighterz to be the best of the lot.

The game is a 3v3 fighter where you pick characters from the legendary anime, both past and present, and duke it out in intense matches. Each character has their own moves and abilities, no clones here! Pick your dream team then go online to fight others for supremacy!

Then, tackle the story mode to witness a brand-new tale unfold, that of the mysterious Android 21! With anime-style graphics and a fast pace, you’ll soon see why so many are high on Dragon Ball Fighterz.

#3 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

OBJECTION!

If you haven’t played Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy yet, you are missing out on one of the best trilogies ever made.

You are the one and only Phoenix Wright, an attorney determined to prove his clients are innocent and bring true justice to the courtroom. Alongside his allies in Maya Fey, Miles Edgeworth, Detective Gumshoe, and more, Phoenix must work hard to uncover the events behind heinous crimes.

Part murder mystery, part visual novel, and part courtroom battle, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy will test your mind in various ways as you put together the clues to make your case!

#2 Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is arguably the best game in the Fire Emblem series. The title takes the best elements of the past games and then turns the dial up to eleven to give players an experience they won’t forget.

You play as the mercenary turned professor in Byleth. They’re summoned to teach at Garreg Mach Monastery and will choose one of three noble houses to guide them on a journey. Each house has different students, as well as unique stories to tell.

Head onto the battlefield for turn-based fights, where you’ll need to guide your students and friends to victory! But what of the mysterious Sothis? What plans does fate have for you? Play the game and find out!

#1 Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Do we have a 1st party Nintendo bias here on this list? Yes, we do, and thus Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the No.1 anime game you can play. Don’t forget, Pokemon is an anime too!

Your mission in the game is to catch one of every Pokemon in the Hisui region. Hisui is the precursor to Sinnoh, so you will see a lot of familiar Pokemon here, alongside some new ones only found in the past.

The game is semi-open-world, and you can now catch Pokemon without having to battle them! These changes flesh out the world in the best ways, and you’ll enjoy playing this title from start to finish.