10 Cozy Vibe Nintendo Switch Games To Cuddle Up With

You know that feeling when you just get out of a nice warm shower, put on clean clothes after a rough day at work, and just cuddle into some blankets with your Nintendo Switch to play some relaxing, feel good games? Today we are going to be going over games that give you exactly that feeling. We will be listing some of the most cozy-vibe Nintendo Switch Games.

#10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is probably one of the coziness games to come to the Nintendo Switch with so many options of things to do between decorating your own island, gifting your villagers, collecting materials for crafting, and much more. Plus, if you have the DLC, Happy Homes, you can do so much more to enhance your Animal Crossing experience. Around holidays there’s even special things to take part in like trick or treating, Thanksgiving feast, and a Christmas event. You can even visit your friends islands and trade gifts!

#9 Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley has almost the same big reputation of Animal Crossing. This game is a farm simulator game where you have been left your own farm by a family member, so you drop everything and move out. In Stardew Valley, every thing you do can pinpoint the outcome of your game, including who you end up getting married to and having a family with.

#8 Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been compared to Animal Crossing many times and it makes total sense why it has. In Disney’s latest game you can decorate a land filled with your favorite Disney and Pixar characters, where they all live with you as neighbors and you can fulfill task for them. You can collect countless of Disney items to fill your house with as well as decorate the world around you, as well as cook food and much much more. This game will be free to play in 2023 and will one day have a co-op multiplayer option.

#7 Minecraft

Minecraft can be one of the coziest games to curl up with and just build and decorate. Minecraft has MANY different modes throughout the game but creating the world of your very own imagine. Between building a cozy house or even a epic flower field, the possibilities in Minecraft are endless. Not to mention the fun you can have with your friends in worlds and realms creating, building, and farming together.

#6 Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Releasing 2023)

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is remake of the beloved game but with enhanced features and many more things to do in this farm simulator. However, it isn’t just a farm simulator, but it is a story of a beautiful friendship and family while giving us a beautiful farming experience. You can fish, hunt for treasures, or even chat with friends in town. A lot like Stardew Valley, you can meet a partner and start a family of your own which is only the beginning of the possibles.

#5 Fae Farm (Releasing 2023)

Fae Farm is yet another soothing and relaxing farming simulator…but this one has fairies. Or, Fae. This game is not yet released but will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next spring. This is a RPG that is able to be played with 1-4 players. In this world you can craft and decorate to your hearts desire as well as use spells to see more beautiful and enchanted areas of island Azoria.

#4 Cozy Groove

Cozy Grove…somewhere once said this game was Animal Crossing’s “chiller and more haunted” cousin. This is a life-sim game where you camp on a haunted island that is, in-fact, always changing. You will take the role of a Spirit Scout and explore the island and its forest each day, trying to find more secrets. With some dedication you can brighten this…haunted island right up and make it beautiful.

#3 Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition

Many people will remember Disney Magical World 2 from past consoles, but now the game is brought to Nintendo Switch! It is time for you to move into Disney World and be a neighbor to your favorite Disney characters with many Disney themed worlds with challenges and quest for you to endure. The possibilities are endless.

#2 Unpacking

Unpacking is a zen style game that is meant to relax you and cause you to focus on taking objects out of boxes and placing them into an empty, freshly moved into house. You have to be sure to get all the items to fit, making this a puzzle game and giving you the satisfaction of making a homey living space.

#1 Yoshi’s Crafted World

It is time to jump into Yoshi’s Crafted World with the color selected Yoshi of your choice to hide all the lost items. However, the style of this game is different than most in the way that you are playing on levels made from homely objects like plates, boxes, and more. Yoshi will swallow up enemies and lay eggs throughout the levels to help you on your quest to get all the collectable items. This game is one that can easily be played for hours on end.

That’s it for our list of cozy vibe Nintendo Switch games, hopefully you found something new you will check out and snuggle under the blanket with tonight!