6 Best FREE Open World Games For Nintendo Switch

When you can get something for free? You usually take it. When it comes to big open-world games that are free? You should at least try them out, especially if they’re on Switch.

#6 CRSED: F.O.A.D

First, let’s talk about a multiplayer title where you have a big world to wander in; it shrinks constantly. We’re talking about CRSED: F.O.A.D. The game will put you and other players in a large area where you need to race to the center so that you don’t get enveloped by the “Dark Zone.”

But another twist is that the game isn’t your typical shooter. Instead, you can use mystical and supernatural powers to overcome the threats to you and ensure your success. Whether that means cursing your opponents or summoning the undead to help you, you have a lot to work with.

So jump in and see if you can last in this fast-paced action title.

#5 Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

The beloved JRPG franchise is available on the Nintendo Switch, and you will want to see what has made this game so enticing to fans over the years.

Easily one of the biggest things the game has to offer is being able to play alongside 31 other players. You can roam vast fields together and battle as one unit! There are many ways to handle combat, including brand-new features to the series!

It should be noted that some things are locked behind a paywall, but the title’s core is free-to-play. The game has much to offer, so check it out if you want.

#4 Trove

If you’re looking for a block experience that reminds you of a certain other gaming property but is free and just as expansive, get Trove.

In the title, you’ll create your character from scratch, choose their class, and then set off across the vast MMO space to defeat the darkness trying to corrupt the world.

You’ll play alongside many other players and work together to overcome the challenges that await. Or you can stay in your own realm and build it up over time. Craft it into something special that nothing can compare to. You have the freedom to do that.

#3 Realm Royale Reforged

Realm Royale Reforged is one of many games out there where the goal is to pick a champion you know you can wield well and go to war alongside your teammates to defeat your enemies!

But the battles only start on the battlefield. As you go around, you can find mystical weapons to change the flow of battle or get special abilities to help your team. Plus, even death won’t stop you from being active because you turn into a chicken when you die!

The game has had many ups and downs over the years, but the team has returned to the title’s roots to make the experience you can play right now.

#2 Dauntless

If you’re looking for an actual open-world game with a lot of content for you to enjoy, check out Dauntless.

The game will put you in the role of a Slayer. Your job is simple. You need to travel the land and destroy powerful monsters known as Behemoths. Doing so will grant you items you can use to craft better weapons and armor. That’s important because there are going to be tough challenges ahead.

But fear not. You need not fight these beasts alone. Instead, you can team up with the other players within the title to take on the creatures together.

#1 Fortnite

While some of you will argue that Fortnite isn’t a “traditional open-world game,” there’s little doubt that the title is vast in its content and something that people travel all over via the various modes it has.

So yeah, we have it on this list, be happy!

Epic Games lucked into this mega-hit title, and they’ve been cashing in ever since. They’re constantly updating the game to have new skins, fresh gameplay modes, and a compelling campaign. In addition, they recently made the jump to Chapter 4 of the story mode. So if you haven’t tried the game out yet, you should. It’s free, what are you waiting for?