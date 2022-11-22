Xbox Reveals Games With Gold And Black Friday Sales For This Week

The biggest deals available now include Anthem and Mad Max for as low as 90 % off.

It’s a big day for video game sales as Xbox reveals both the games they have coming up for Games with Gold, as well as what they have on sale for this coming Black Friday.

This follows our coverage for the Black Friday sales coming from Nintendo and PlayStation. We covered PlayStation’s announcement and also handpicked items from the store itself. Sony is even offering 25 % off PlayStation Plus subscriptions.

Now on Xbox’s spotlight is the Forza Horizon 4 + 5 premium bundle, which we have also already covered. Joining it in that spotlight is Hardspace Shipbreaker and An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs.

Hardspace Shipbreaker is an adventure simulation game, that one could say is something like a fragment of what was promised in Star Citizen, but spun off into its own game. You are one of the eponymous shipbreakers, tasked with taking apart abandoned spaceships, at great peril to yourself, in exchange for cold hard cash. You have a large set of tools at your disposal, but no single game will be the same as each ship is procedurally generated. There’s also an interesting scenario based around the player having to pay off the substantial debt they owe their employer, the Lynx Corporation. Hardspace Shipbreaker was published last September on Xbox consoles, but is now part of Xbox Games With Gold.

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a completely different game, but could be that special something you have been looking for. You play one of two humans who are the only people left on earth. Dogs have taken over, running airports and pretty much taking over the rest of human society. In this silly visual novel, you have to figure out the best way to interact with aliens, dogs, and other strange situations to find a way to talk to your fiancée. An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is on sale, down from $ 19.99 to 11.99.

Xbox’s other sales come to as much as 90 % off. The best sales going include these games:

Anthem, down to $ 5.99 for the basic edition or

Anthem Legion of Dawn Edition, down to $ 6.99

EA Family Bundle, which includes Unravel, Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare, and Need for Speed, for $ 3.99

Mad Max, down to $ 4.99

My Hero One’s Justice, down to $ 5.99

XCOM 2 Collection, down to $ 9.99

Battlefield V Standard Edition, down to $ 5.99

Battlefield V Definitive Edition, down to $ 9.99

To add to this are sales for Xbox 360 games, which of course remain relevant as Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox One, and both Xbox One and Xbox 360 games are playable on Xbox Series consoles, so long as you tie them to the same account. On the spotlight for Xbox 360 are Fable III for $ 9.99, Metal Gear Rising Revengeance for $ 4.99, and under Games with Gold, XCOM Enemy Unknown for $ 7.99.

You can check out more sales from our source below, and keep reading GameRanx for more games sales to be revealed later this week.

Source: Xbox News