god of war ragnarok director wants to work on castlevania

God of War Ragnarok was recently released to critical acclaim and commercial success. Players who have experienced the sequel to God of War (2018) have been enjoying their time with the game so far. However, developer Santa Monica Studio isn’t taking a break from game development to celebrate just yet. In a recent interview, producer and creative director Cory Barlog said that the studio is working on multiple projects, but perhaps it could save room for one more. The director of God of War Ragnarok is keen to work on a Castlevania game.

Eric Williams is the director of God of War Ragnarok and he was recently invited to take part in a spoiler cast to discuss the story of the game with Kinda Funny. While speaking to the Kinda Funny team about the narrative of his studio’s latest game, the Castlevania series was mentioned, which prompted Williams to chime in.

Williams simply said, “you guys can make it happen. You have the audience out here. I don’t know what I’m doing next but if somebody gets me that Castlevania license we would love to make it.”

It’s hard to say how likely it could be for Santa Monica Studio to get its hands on the Castlevania license. Konami hasn’t been making new entries in the Castlevania series in a while. The most recent entries are the mobile exclusive Castlevania Grimoire of Souls and 2014’s Castlevania Lords of Shadow 2, which received a middling reception.

On the bright side, Konami recently revealed that it was outsourcing the Silent Hill franchise to multiple third-party developers to create their own games. With that in mind, it doesn’t seem entirely unlikely that Konami might be willing to do the same for Castlevania.

Konami has also been releasing collections of classic Castlevania games over the last few years. These include the Castlevania Advance Collection and the Castlevania Anniversary Collection. In the past, game publishers have used remasters or repackaged collections of older titles to gauge fan interest in a new game. Fingers crossed that this is the case for Konami and the Castlevania series.

Santa Monica Studio would also be a great fit for such a project. Given how well the Blades of Chaos work as a chain-based weapon in Ragnarok, we can easily imagine a similar gameplay feel working for a 3D Castlevania game.

God of War Ragnarok is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

