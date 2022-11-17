Microsoft Introduces The Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle

For the next two weeks, Game Pass owners can get the complete Forza Horizon bundle for dirt cheap.

Microsoft has sweetened the pot for Xbox Game Pass owners who aren’t decided about getting either Forza Horizon 4 or Forza Horizon 5 with the Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle, on sale for only two weeks.

Currently on sale for half off, Microsoft offers an incredibly great deal for members with the upgrade bunble, though if you don’t have a Game Pass account, you may not completely understand.

Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 are two of Microsoft’s most successful games in the Forza Horizon franchise. Forza Horizon 5 can be referred to as the true breakout game, hitting 18 million players earlier this year. Its predecessor, Forza Horizon 4 was itself a critical darling and a huge commercial hit, reaching 24 million players as of 2022 as well.

Of course, the Forza Horizon games are also a signature Microsoft franchise. Both games are a huge part of the Game Pass package. Whichever tier of Game Pass you choose, you get both games gratis, presumably for as long as Game Pass exists. While the older Forza Horizon games have been delisted, Forza Horizon 4 or Forza Horizon 5 are comparatively far more recent that they are not expected to get delisted any time soon. Microsoft does own the games, but the older Forza Horizon games got delisted because licenses on cars and tracks ran out, a situation that comes up with other racing games as well.

Now, the thing is, both Forza Horizon games are great on their own, but their DLC packages are what really elevate them to must play racers. With all that in mind, the Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle is a cheap way to get the complete Forza Horizon package.

You can read the official store description for the Forza Horizon 4 + 5 Premium Upgrade Bundle below.

“Xbox Game Pass members, complete your Forza Horizon experience in both Mexico and Britain with this unmissable offer. The Forza Horizon Premium Game Pass Bundle expands your driving adventures in Forza Horizon 5 with the Premium Add-ons Bundle and in Forza Horizon 4 with the Ultimate Add-ons Bundle.

Across both games, you’ll receive FOUR incredible expansions including Fortune Island, LEGO® Speed Champions, Hot Wheels, and the second Forza Horizon 5 expansion once its released. You’ll also be the star of the Horizon Festival with VIP Membership offering 2x permanent race rewards in both games, exclusive Forza Edition cars, a unique flair, free cosmetics, and more.

Car Pass expands and upgrades your garage filling it with fun and unique vehicles. Plus, get behind the wheel of iconic James Bond cars around Britain and hone your drifting skills with legendary Formula Drift machines in both games.

The Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-ons Bundle includes the Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels expansion, Car Pass, VIP Membership, the Welcome Pack, and the second game expansion once it becomes available.

The Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-ons Bundle includes the Car Pass, VIP Membership, Formula Drift Car Pack, Best of Bond Car Pack, and the Fortune Island and LEGO® Speed Champions game expansions.”

Source: Game News 24, Xbox Store