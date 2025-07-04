Splitgate 2: How to Play Ranked

It’s common for games cut from the same cloth as Splitgate 2 to get a Ranked playlist sometime after launch. However, the wait is now over for competitive fans who want to put their Splitgate 2 skills to the test, as Ranked Arena has made its debut with the latest update. It comes with various ranks to progress through, three game modes, and high stakes gameplay which relies on teamwork.

Before you can start your Ranked Play journey, you must unlock the Ranked Arena by earning 100,00 XP in any other Splitgate 2 playlist. When you’ve acquired enough XP in regular experiences to join your fellow Ranked Play competitors, you will battle it out across three modes: Splitball, Hotzone, and Firecracker.

Splitball will see you capture Splitballs that spawn in neutral locations and take them back to your base. At the same time, try and steal Splitballs from the enemy base, while preventing them from stealing yours. As for Hotzone, expect to fight over a rotating hill and score points while capturing it. In Firecracker, teams will take turns attempting to successfully plant and defend the Firecracker, resulting in an explosion of fireworks upon a successful detonation.

Splitgate 2 Ranked explained

Splitgate 2 doesn’t have placement matches, meaning everyone will start in the lowest rank which is Bronze. Earn points to progress through the ranks which are:

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Proelium

Champion

Top 100 Ace

Each division has five stages to work through and you climb the ranks by earning points for achieving wins, while your individual performance is thought to play a role in the amount of points you are handed at the end of a Ranked match, too. If you make it all the way to Champion, this division has a floor of 3,000 points. Of course, you can be demoted by losing points, with the possibility of falling back into lower ranks.

As you ascend in Ranked Arena, exclusive weapon Charms and badges based on the highest rank you achieve each season are up for grabs. More modes are expected to join Ranked Arena in future seasons to keep the competition fresh.