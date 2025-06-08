Splitgate 2: How to Earn Launch Celebration Event Rewards

After winding down a successful Open Beta, the world powered by portals and fast-paced gameplay that is Splitgate 2 has fully launched. At the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 6, 1047 Games revealed their battle royale mode which is now live as an extension of the title’s already diverse multiplayer experience. Splitgate 2 is made up of core Arena modes such as Hotzone, Team Deathmatch, and Splitball, among others. Thrill seekers can try their hand at a 24-Player Onslaught mode and battle it out in large-scale Domination. As for the battle royale, 15 teams drop in from an airship flying above Split Worlds, a huge map of five unique biomes connected by, you guessed it, portals. With so much to celebrate, all players can earn free launch event rewards in Splitgate 2.

All the rewards available as part of the launch event are unlocked by earning XP in the previously mentioned Arena, Onslaught, and battle royale modes. Whether you play solo or celebrate by partying up with friends, all players can grab the rewards by simply playing Splitgate 2.

Prove yourself as a Splitgate 2 OG

Here are all the rewards in the event, along with how much XP you need to accumulate to unlock each one:

Ready to Play Title – 8,000 XP

8,000 XP Mr.Splitgate Spray – 18,000 XP

18,000 XP Zircon Snare Burst Pistol Skin – 30,000 XP

30,000 XP Life Hearts Weapon Charm – 45,000 XP

45,000 XP Launch Salute Emote – 70,000 XP

70,000 XP Launch Synapse Assault Rifle Skin – 100,000 XP

Since the amount of XP you achieve per match is shown on the scoreboard, it’s easier than ever to keep track of how much XP you are earning. Additionally, going into the launch celebration section of the Events tab allows you to see how close you are to making it to each reward.

Keep in mind that rewards must be claimed manually before you can equip them. Simply go to the launch celebration page which can be found in the Events tab, and click on each reward you have unlocked in order to claim it.

The rewards won’t stick around forever, as the Splitgate 2 launch celebration event will expire on June 13, 2025. However, the developers have already promised more events in the future that provide further opportunities to gather free cosmetics.