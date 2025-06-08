Splitgate 2: How to Create and Play Custom Maps in The Lab

Splitgate 2 launched with a variety of Arena, Onslaught, and featured playlists to portal your way through. What’s more, the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 6 revealed the Splitgate 2 battle royale mode, playable now. Putting the cherry on top of Splitgate 2 multiplayer is The Lab, a custom map creator. Whether you want to create or explore community designs, this guide has all the details you need to know about what The Lab involves.

1047 Games state that the team “took inspiration from Unreal Engine and Halo’s Forge, and how fun and possible it was to make something really cool with your friends. In fact, Halo Reach was a big reason our CEO and many of our level designers originally got into game development! We hope to bring that level of creativity to a new generation of gamers.”

Welcome to The Lab

Anyone can let their imagination run wild and build an experience either solo, or with friends, no matter your level of experience. With that said, The Lab has also been built in a way that allows for the depth and flexibility needed for experienced creators to let their creative juices flow. In The Lab, you’ll be able to make maps with up to 16 players at a time and when you’re done, you will be able to share your creations for other players to enjoy.

The Lab has a range of blank canvas templates to get you started on building your maps. Access scalable geometric shapes, prefabricated SSL map items, environmental props, and other gameplay objects to make your vision a reality.

To use The Lab, click the Change Playlist option from the main lobby screen and scroll down to The Lab section. From here, you can create a new project or use the map browser to play through other player’s creations.

More content will be added to The Lab in the future, as the developers are planning to continue building on the mode “for years to come based on community feedback and requests.”