Splitgate 2: How do Battle Pass Chapters Work? | Answered

As a free-to-play shooter, Splitgate 2 has microtransactions through cosmetics in the store and a battle pass. Fans of this genre in particular will be all too familiar with what a battle pass entails, but compared to other titles, Splitgate 2 switches up the way in which the battle pass system works.

Splitgate 2 seasons are split into three monthly chapters, made up of new content and a mini battle pass. Instead of one long battle pass, the battle pass is split into Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Chapter 3.

Aiming for flexibility

Chapters essentially break each season’s battle pass into three mini battle passes. This gives you the freedom to choose the monthly chapter that appeals to you the most, or you can purchase all three chapters as they launch periodically. Battle passes don’t expire until the end of the season, so you can complete them on your own schedule, rather than trying to rush through them before each chapter expires.

Each premium battle pass is priced at 500 Splitcoin, equating to $4.99 USD. Alternatively, you can purchase the multi pass for 1,200 Splitcoin and that includes all three chapters of the battle pass. Each battle pass features enough Splitcoin to get the next battle pass for free, so players can buy the first chapter and still unlock all of the content in the three chapters. Of course, each battle pass chapter has free tiers dotted within the pages that can be unlocked at no extra cost.

To claim battle pass rewards, you must earn tokens to unlock the tiers. Tokens are acquired through completing challenges and racking up XP. To view the challenge requirements, go to the Challenges section within the battle pass tab. The battle pass tab is also where you can spend your tokens to unleash the rewards.

Speaking of the rewards, you can expect to earn a variety of them as you progress through the Splitgate 2 battle passes. There are weapon and character skins, emotes, game currency, sprays, among other cosmetic goodies. Each chapter has eight pages of such rewards to keep you busy.