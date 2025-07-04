Splitgate 2: How to Unlock Mastery Camos

Mastery camos have landed in Splitgate 2, with the first batch being Carbon, Gold, and Proelium. The Carbon option sees you rock a sleek black look, while Gold and Proelium really steps up the game with an animation and impressive shine. If you have what it takes to commence the camo grind, this guide will show you how to get all the Mastery camos in Splitgate 2.

Fans of first-person shooters will be familiar with Mastery camos. Essentially, they’re a special set of camos that are only obtained by completing challenges. Getting your hands on Mastery camos is known for being notoriously time consuming. If you’re committed, however, they’re certainly worth showing off as you play.

Stand out in the arena with Splitgate 2 Mastery camos

Before you can begin earning Mastery camos, you must reach the maximum weapon level with the gun you want to earn these prestigious camos for. Simply use the weapon to slaughter the opposition which will level it up over time.

To begin your camo journey, complete a weapon’s first Mastery challenge to unlock its Carbon skin. Then, complete a weapon’s second Mastery challenge to unlock its Gold skin. Unlock six Gold weapon skins for a Faction to unlock the highest tier of Mastery challenges which earn you Proelium skins, the most premium tier of Mastery Camo available in Splitgate 2 Season 1.

The Mastery challenges you will be faced with slightly vary depending on the weapon you are working on. Expect to earn a whole lot of kills, from regular eliminations, to double kills, precision kills, and more.

The Mastery grind doesn’t stop there, as 1047 Games say more Mastery challenges and exclusive skins are in the works for future seasons. We will keep you updated when more camos become available to unlock.

Mastery camos aren’t all that arrived with the update. Ranked Play has also made its way to Splitgate 2. Show off your skills by competing in Splitball, Hotzone, and Firecracker modes and earn exclusive weapon Charms and badges based on the highest rank you achieve each season.