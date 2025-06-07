Splitgate 2: Is There Crossplay? | Answered

After a lengthy beta period, the world of portals and fast-paced gameplay that is Splitgate 2 has now fully launched. At the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 6, 1047 Games revealed their battle royale mode which is now live alongside the main game. Splitgate 2 is made up of core Arena modes such as Hotzone, Team Deathmatch, and Firecracker, among others. Moreover, expect to dive headfirst into a 24-Player Onslaught mode, and even a custom map creator. As for the battle royale, 15 teams drop in from an airship flying above Split Worlds, a huge map of five unique biomes connected by, you guessed it, portals. Modern shooters typically have crossplay, but does Splitgate 2 follow suit?

Crossplay is a function that allows players across a variety of platforms to play the same online game together. It’s undoubtedly one of the best innovations the games industry has made in recent times, granting all players the chance to game together, without platform restrictions.

Does Splitgate 2 have crossplay?

The short answer is, yes. Splitgate 2 does have crossplay, so you can party up with your friends across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms. Additionally, you will match up against players on other platforms with crossplay enabled.

Of course, you’re going to need crossplay enabled to play with friends who are on different platforms. This is already enabled by default, but if you want to check that you have the feature turned on, click on your profile icon that’s towards the top-right of the lobby screen and go to the settings menu. Navigate to the Online tab and make sure the box is ticked next to Crossplay Enabled.

Turn off crossplay at any time by going back into the settings and unticking the Crossplay Enabled box. From that point, you will only match up against players who are on the same platform as you. Keep in mind that this can increase the time it takes to find a match.