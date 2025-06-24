Splitgate 2: How to Unlock Tagging Tactics Rewards

What makes Splitgate 2 stand out is its fast gunplay, smooth movement, and its portal mechanics. Splitgate 2’s battle royale mode loads 15 teams into an airship flying above Split Worlds, a huge map of five unique biomes connected by, you guessed it, portals. As for multiplayer, Splitgate 2 is made up of core Arena modes such as Hotzone, Team Deathmatch, and Firecracker, a 24-Player Onslaught mode, a custom map creator, and limited-time segments. One of those limited-time experiences goes by the name of Tagging Tactics, a new event that has gone live in Splitgate 2.

Tagging Tactics is focused on a fresh Graffiti mode, requiring you to stay on the move and use your portals to claim the walls around you. All the walls at the start of a Graffiti match will be blank and to add them to your team’s tally, shoot a portal at the wall and run through the portal to turn the wall to your team’s colour, scoring a point. Gain the upper-hand by stealing enemy walls and the team that reaches the score limit or has the most walls before the game ends wins. Of course, weapons will still be in play, so fight to defend and claim territory.

More Splitgate 2 guides

Splitgate 2: All Trophies and How to Earn Them | Splitgate 2: All Currencies and Their Function | Splitgate 2: How to Create and Play Custom Maps in The Lab | Splitgate 2: All Season 1 Battle Pass Contents | Splitgate 2: How to Earn Launch Celebration Event Rewards | Splitgate 2: How do Battle Pass Chapters Work? | Answered | Splitgate 2: Is There Crossplay? | Answered | Splitgate 2: How to Add Friends |

Portal power

Progress towards the rewards in the Tagging Tactics event can be made by playing any Splitgate 2 game mode. However, you will earn the most points by playing the Graffiti mode. Here are all the ways in which you will earn points towards the event:

Complete a Graffiti match – 325 points

325 points Capture 10 portal walls in a Graffiti match – 10 points

10 points Complete an Arena or Onslaught match – 150

There are six exclusive rewards available to obtain by racking up points:

Aeros Tag Spray – 2,000 points

2,000 points Eyeball Charm – 4,000 points

4,000 points Graffiti Cadence Carbine – 6,000 points

6,000 points Artist’s Eye Spray – 8,000 points

8,000 points Portal Artist Title – 10,000 points

10,000 points Tagger – Emote

The Tagging Tactics event will come to an end on July 3, 2025. 1047 Games has already rolled out multiple limited-time events and playlists for players to dive in, despite Splitgate 2 only officially launching a month ago. Based on that trend, we can expect more to come in the not-too distant future.