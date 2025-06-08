Splitgate 2: All Currencies and Their Function

After the Open Beta came to an end, the world of portals and fast-paced gameplay that is Splitgate 2 officially stormed on to all platforms on June 6, 2025. At the same time, a battle royale mode launched with a huge map made up of five unique biomes. Whether you’re making purchases or upgrading your gear, you’ll want to familiarise yourself with the role that currency plays in Splitgate 2.

Splitgate 2’s in-game currency is made up of Splitcoin, Proelium, and blue battle pass tokens. Having three currencies may not seem like the most straightforward system, but this guide will get you acquainted with how each of them work.

Make the world go round

Splitcoin is the main currency in Splitgate 2 and is purchased with real money. Here are all the Splitcoin options available and how much they cost:

500 Splitcoin – $4.99

$4.99 1,050 Splitcoin – $9.99

$9.99 2,150 Splitcoin – $19.99

$19.99 3,800 Splitcoin – $34.99

$34.99 5,500 Splitcoin – $49.99

$49.99 11,500 Splitcoin – $99.99

Splitcoin is used for all microtransactions, including battle pass purchases and the in-game store. It can also be used to buy Proelium, another in-game currency.

Proelium is used to upgrade skins and cosmetics that players already have. Before you can use the currency, however, you must own a skin that supports Proelium enhancements. Compatible skins can then be upgraded with new color variants, visual effects, and other styles.

There are multiple ways to earn Proelium. It’s obtainable by progressing through the battle pass, as a login bonus, for completing certain challenges, and by purchasing it using Splitcoin.

Here’s the price of Proelium if you’re picking it up through the item shop:

40 Proelium – 1,000 Splitcoin

100 Proelium – 2,000 Splitcoin

240 Proelium – 4,000 Splitcoin

The third and final currency in Splitgate 2 is tokens, used for unlocking battle pass rewards. As you complete challenges and rack up XP, you will unlock blue tokens. Use them to claim both free and premium tiers of the battle pass in order to progress through the pages.

That’s a breakdown of all the currencies in Splitgate 2. If any changes come in the future, we’ll be sure to update this article.