Splitgate 2: How to Add Friends

After a lengthy beta period, the fast and evolving world that is Splitgate 2 has fully launched. At the Summer Game Fest showcase, 1047 Games revealed their battle royale mode which is now live alongside the full game. Splitgate 2 is made up of core Arena modes such as Hotzone, Team Deathmatch, and Firecracker, a 24-Player Onslaught mode, and even a custom map creator. The battle royale sees 15 teams drop in from an airship flying above Split Worlds, a huge map of five unique biomes connected by, you guessed it, portals. If you want to squad up on Splitgate 2 with friends, you must add them.

Whether you’re playing Splitgate 2 multiplayer or battle royale, you play in teams of four. Thanks to crossplay, you can join up with other players across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Like many similar games, gathering your friends across different platforms requires you to use a friends system that is unique to that particular title, Splitgate 2 included.

How to add friends in Splitgate 2

Click on your profile icon which is at the top right of the main lobby screen. This will bring up the friends menu. Automatically, the friends you have corresponding with the platform you’re on will appear under the Platform section, making them easy to invite. However, if you want to add a friend that’s on a different platform, you’re going to have to follow a few extra steps.

First of all, you’re going to need crossplay enabled to play with friends across different platforms. This is enabled by default, but if you want to check, go to the settings which can be found in the same aforementioned section. Go to the Online tab and make sure the box is ticked next to Crossplay Enabled.

On the left sidebar of the Friends menu, there is also a silhouette of a person with a plus sign next to them. Click that icon to add a friend to your Splitgate 2 list. You can either add a friend by sharing your friend code with the other person which you can copy and share with others. Alternatively, players can provide you with their friend code and you can simply type it into the designated box.

If you prefer, you can simply type your friend’s username under the Search For a Friend section. When you hit search, your friend’s name should pop up and you can send them a friend request by clicking the blue icon beside their gamertag.

Accepting friend requests can be done via the Friends menu or from your notifications. Once a friend is on your list, click on their name and you will be able to invite them to a party.