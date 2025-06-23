Gameranx

Splitgate 2: All Trophies and How to Earn Them

New additions to your trophy cabinet.

Like many game across a variety of genres, not just first-person shooters, Splitgate 2 has a set of achievements players can earn along the way. This adds an extra layer of progression by giving fans another way to grind the game while keeping their gun hot. Splitgate 2 has numerous trophies ready and waiting to be achieved and this guide contains all their requirements.

There are 22 trophies to earn across all platforms, with an extra Platinum trophy for PlayStation owners who manage to complete the requirements of every other achievement. If you’re a completionist, Splitgate 2 trophies aren’t the most difficult to work through.

Splitgate 2 trophies

Here are all the trophies available in Splitgate 2 and how to complete them on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation:

  • Splitgate 2 Platinum – Collect all other trophies (PlayStation only)
  • Headhunter – Get 20 Headshot kills
  • Heads Will Roll – Get 100 Headshot kills
  • Head of the Class – Get 1,000 Headshot kills
  • Savior Specialist – Get 10 Savior Medals
  • Savior in Shining Armor – Get 50 Savior Medals
  • Savior Complex – Get 500 Savior Medals
  • Triple Crown – Get 5 Triple kills
  • Trifecta Master – Get 25 Triple kills
  • Tri-hard – Get 250 Triple kills
  • Score Settler – Get 10 Avenger Medals
  • Karma Killer – Get 50 Avenger Medals
  • Beef Bringer – Get 500 Avenger Medals
  • Portal Prankster – Get 1 Portal Kill
  • Trapdoor Tactician – Get 5 Portal Kills
  • Drop Lord Supreme – Get 50 Portal Kills
  • Pyro Prodigy – Get 3 Firecracker Plants or Defusals
  • King Kaboom – Get 15 Firecracker Plants or Defusals
  • Firecracker Jack – Get 150 Firecracker Plants or Defusals
  • Hot Shot – Get 5 Hotzone Captures
  • Heat Seeker – Get 25 Hotzone Captures
  • Too Hot to Handle – Get 250 Hotzone Captures
  • Killer Stat – Get 1,047 kills

Although the trophy requirements are fairly straight forward, some may be more time consuming than others. In Splitgate 2 multiplayer, you’re unable to select individual modes unless they feature in the limited-time playlist rotation. As a result, you have to queue into Arena Quick Play which is made up of Domination, Hotzone, Firecracker, and Splitball modes. With the absence of a voting system, maps and modes are assigned at random, so you’ll need an element of luck on your side to get the mode you need to earn the trophies.

If you’re already a cold-blooded killer in Splitgate 2, snagging all the achievements secures you even more bragging rights over your opposition.

