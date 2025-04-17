Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to Unlock Black Ops Tribute Event Rewards

Call of Duty: Black Ops has a storied history and Treyarch are giving fans the chance to relive it with the Black Ops tribute event, now live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone. There are a range of rewards up for grabs, including the iconic Death Machine Scorestreak, GobbleGums for an extra boost in Zombies, and a John Black Ops Operator Skin.

Celebrate the best of the Black Ops franchise with the tribute event. The questline is made up of 19 rewards for players to earn while racking up XP. However, some items are only available to players who own Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

A trip down memory lane

Here’s the line up of rewards that make up the Black Ops tribute event, along with how much XP you need to accumulate to own each one.

Intimidation Tactics Weapon Sticker – 15,000 XP

15,000 XP Bomb on Wheels Spray – 40,000 XP

40,000 XP Striped Beauty Weapon Charm (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 40,000 XP

– 40,000 XP Liberating Air Loading Screen – 76,000 XP

76,000 XP On the House GobbleGum (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 76,000 XP

76,000 XP Operatives Large Decal – 123,000 XP

123,000 XP Thermite Lethal Equipment (Warzone only) – 180,000 XP

180,000 XP Close Shave Perk (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 180,000 XP

180,000 XP C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Magazine attachment – 248,000 XP

248,000 XP Call it in Emblem – 326,000 XP

326,000 XP Violet Sight Weapon Reticle (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 326,000 XP

326,000 XP 45 minute Double Weapon XP Token – 414,000 XP

414,000 XP Crate Power GobbleGum (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 414,000 XP

414,000 XP Blazing Win Calling Card – 511,000 XP

511,000 XP Rest Stop Emote (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 511,000 XP

511,000 XP Steer Knife Blueprint – 617,000 XP

617,000 XP Death Machine Scorestreak (Black Ops 6 owners only) – 617,000 XP

617,000 XP Nail Gun Special Weapon – Unlock all rewards

Unlock all rewards John Black Ops Operator Skin (Black Ops 6 owners only) – Unlock all rewards

The free Operator Skin is the stand-out here and to unlock it, you must work your way through all previous event rewards. With that said, John Black Ops is a Black Ops 6 exclusive reward, so only those that own the game will be able to get their hands on it. Once the event ends, it’s highly unlikely that the Operator will return in a future event or in the store.

The Black Ops tribute event begins on April 17 and will conclude on May 1, 2025. If you didn’t manage to earn all the rewards in time, the Nail Gun, Death Machine, Thermite, C9 10mm Auto 30-Round Magazine, and the Close Shave Perk will be available to obtain through armory unlock challenges.