Black Ops 6 and Warzone: How to get The Terminator Skins

Call of Duty doesn’t shy away from a crossover. Already, Black Ops 6 and Warzone has unleashed a Squid Game crossover, with modes and skins inspired by the hit show. Now, players have the chance to represent The Terminator in multiplayer and battle royale modes.

This isn’t the first time Call of Duty fans have been treated to an appearance from The Terminator, with Vanguard getting a Terminator collaboration back in 2022. The return of The Terminator in Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season 02 has brought new cosmetics to the battlefield in terms of skins, weapon blueprints, and so much more.

How to get The Terminator skins in Black Ops 6 and Warzone

The Terminator skins can only be acquired through purchasing the relevant Tracer Pack in the Call of Duty in-game store. The bundle will set you back a total of 3,000 Call of Duty points and contains ten items which are:

Model T-800 Operator Skin

Endo Titanium Core Operator Skin

Retaliator GPR 91 Assault Rifle Blueprint

Jurisdiction Marine SP Shotgun Blueprint

Relentless Force AMES 85 Assault Rifle Blueprint

Fate Maker GS45 Pistol Blueprint

Tracking… Tracking… Emote

T-800 Style Finishing Move

Lookin’ Fly Calling Card

What Pain? Emblem

Bundle aside, there are free rewards you can earn as part of The Terminator event. As you earn eliminations in multiplayer and Zombies and open supply caches in Warzone, skulls will drop which are used to unlock the following rewards:

30 minute Double XP Token

Ocular System Weapon Charm

Don’t Blink Calling Card

The Terminator Loading Screen

30 minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

Big Corp Spray

45 minute Double Weapon XP Token

Cyberdyne Systems Weapon Sticker

Full Auto Mod Weapon Attachment for the AEK-973 Marksman Rifle

Scanning Emblem

Reactive Armor Perk

War Machine Scorestreak

Judgement PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint

Close Range PP-919 Submachine Gun Blueprint (BlackCell owners only)

The Terminator event will run until February 20, so you’ve got a generous amount of time to pick up the bundle and all the rewards that make up the questline.