Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Valentine’s Day Limited-Time Modes

Call of Duty often honor real world events and Black Ops 6 is no different. Already, the game had a festive makeover for the Christmas holidays and now Black Ops 6 multiplayer will get Valentine’s Day modes in a Season 02 update.

This Valentine’s Day, Black Ops 6 is offering something for couples (and extras.) The modes will take place on Face Off maps, allowing you to get up close and personal. However, the upcoming experiences will only be around for a limited-time.

For all the lovers

There will be two modes to celebrate the season of love. First up is Third Wheel Gunfight, following the same rules as standard 2v2 Gunfight, but with one extra player on each side.

In 3v3 Gunfight, two teams of trios will battle it out in a round-based match. There are no respawns and health does not regenerate. All players are assigned the same randomized loadout at the start of each round, so you’ll have to coordinate an attack with the weapons you have at your disposal. Players have 40 seconds to eliminate the enemy team, but there are multiple win conditions in Gunfight. If time runs out and both teams are still alive, an overtime zone will appear in the middle of the map for 10 seconds. The first team to capture the zone or eliminate the enemy team wins the round. If neither side wins during overtime, the team with the most health will take the round victory.

The second Valentine’s Day mode goes by the name of Couples Dance Off. Here, you will go head-to-head in 2v2 Face Off modes that include Face Off Team Deathmatch, Face Off Domination, and Face Off Kill Confirmed. With your duo, you’ll have to work together to meet the given win condition before your opponents.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown when Third Wheel Gunfight and Couples Dance Off will be added to the current playlist rotation. With February just around the corner, Black Ops 6 should get the loved-up modes in the near future.