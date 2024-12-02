Pokémon Go: Just My Cup of Tea Event Schedule, Bonuses, and More

Pokémon Go is hosting a ghostly tea party during the Dual Destiny season. Going by the name of Just My Cup of Tea, this event will introduce new Pokémon, bonuses, and various tasks that will award even more themed goodies.

The event will take place on December 3, at 10am and conclude on December 7, 2024, at 8pm local time. A ticket isn’t required to take part, meaning all Trainers can take advantage of all the rewards in the questline, free of charge.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: Eggs-pedition Access Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to get the GO Safari Ball | Pokémon Go: Max Out Finale Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Go: How to get Gogoat and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? |

Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea rewards

Pokémon Debuts

Sinistea, the Black Tea Pokémon, and its Evolution, Polteageist, make their Pokémon Go debuts. 50 Sinistea Candy is required to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist.

Event Bonuses

2x friendship bonus damage in raids.

50% more Stardust from completing raids.

Incense Encounters

The event-themed Pokémon will be attracted to Incense during this period and there will be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny version of each:

Oddish

Miltank

Combee

Gothita

Litwick

Spritzee

Wild Encounters

There are certain Pokémon that will appear more often in the wild, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny (excluding Greavard.)

Slowpoke

Taillow

Slakoth

Duskull

Starly

Greavard

Raids

Here are the Pokémon that will appear in raids. For the first time in the game’s history, you’ll have the chance to encounter a Shiny Genesect (Chill Drive.)

One-Star Raids

Male Frillish

Female Frillish

Sinistea

Three-Star Raids

Galarian Mr. Mime

Hisuian Braviary

Bombirdier

Five-Star Raids

Genesect (Chill Drive)

Mega Raids

Mega Banette

Field Research Tasks and Timed Research

Event-themed Field Research and Timed Research will be available to complete, with Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon up for grabs.

Collection Challenge

An event-themed Collection Challenge will give Trainers the chance to earn an encounter with Sinistea

Just My Cup of Tea isn’t the only event that is getting ready to kick off on December 3. A paid Eggs-pedition Access event will feature a separate set of bonuses that are available to claim throughout the month of December

#