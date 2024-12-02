Gameranx

Pokémon Go: Just My Cup of Tea Event Schedule, Bonuses, and More

A tea party for Trainers.

Pokémon Go is hosting a ghostly tea party during the Dual Destiny season. Going by the name of Just My Cup of Tea, this event will introduce new Pokémon, bonuses, and various tasks that will award even more themed goodies.

The event will take place on December 3, at 10am and conclude on December 7, 2024, at 8pm local time. A ticket isn’t required to take part, meaning all Trainers can take advantage of all the rewards in the questline, free of charge.

Pokémon Go Just My Cup of Tea rewards

Pokémon Debuts

  • Sinistea, the Black Tea Pokémon, and its Evolution, Polteageist, make their Pokémon Go debuts. 50 Sinistea Candy is required to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist.

Event Bonuses

  • 2x friendship bonus damage in raids.
  • 50% more Stardust from completing raids.

Incense Encounters

The event-themed Pokémon will be attracted to Incense during this period and there will be an increased chance of encountering a Shiny version of each:

  • Oddish
  • Miltank
  • Combee
  • Gothita
  • Litwick
  • Spritzee

Wild Encounters

There are certain Pokémon that will appear more often in the wild, all of which have the chance to spawn as a Shiny (excluding Greavard.)

  • Slowpoke
  • Taillow
  • Slakoth
  • Duskull
  • Starly
  • Greavard

Raids

Here are the Pokémon that will appear in raids. For the first time in the game’s history, you’ll have the chance to encounter a Shiny Genesect (Chill Drive.)

One-Star Raids

  • Male Frillish
  • Female Frillish
  • Sinistea

Three-Star Raids

  • Galarian Mr. Mime
  • Hisuian Braviary
  • Bombirdier

Five-Star Raids

  • Genesect (Chill Drive)

Mega Raids

  • Mega Banette

Field Research Tasks and Timed Research

  • Event-themed Field Research and Timed Research will be available to complete, with Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon up for grabs.

Collection Challenge

  • An event-themed Collection Challenge will give Trainers the chance to earn an encounter with Sinistea

Just My Cup of Tea isn’t the only event that is getting ready to kick off on December 3. A paid Eggs-pedition Access event will feature a separate set of bonuses that are available to claim throughout the month of December

