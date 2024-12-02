Pokémon Go: Eggs-pedition Access Event Schedule and Bonuses

Although the year is coming to an end, the action remains high in the Pokémon Go Dual Destiny season. An Eggs-pedition Access event is getting ready to grant various bonuses to Trainers, including daily incubators and a whole lot of XP.
The event kicks off on December 3, 2024, at 10am to December 31, 2024, at 8pm local time. It is exclusively a paid event, meaning all players that want to participate will have to buy a ticket in order to reap the rewards on offer. For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access various Bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout December.
Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access rewards
Event Bonuses
The following bonuses will be available to you each day from when the ticket is purchased, until the event concludes:
- One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.
- 3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day.
- 3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.
- Open up to 50 Gifts per day.
- Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.
- Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.
Timed Research
Complete the Timed Research tasks during December to receive:
- 15,000 XP
- 15,000 Stardust
The tasks that are tied to the Timed Research must be completed and the rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2024, at 8:00pm local time. Be sure to grab all your goodies before they expire or your hard work will go to waste!
An Eggs-Pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box is available to purchase for US$4.99 and will see you receive an extra Incubator at no additional cost. It’s important to note that Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Boxes will only be available to purchase from the Web Store until December 11.