Pokémon Go: Eggs-pedition Access Event Schedule and Bonuses

Although the year is coming to an end, the action remains high in the Pokémon Go Dual Destiny season. An Eggs-pedition Access event is getting ready to grant various bonuses to Trainers, including daily incubators and a whole lot of XP.

The event kicks off on December 3, 2024, at 10am to December 31, 2024, at 8pm local time. It is exclusively a paid event, meaning all players that want to participate will have to buy a ticket in order to reap the rewards on offer. For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency,) you’ll be able to access various Bonuses and Timed Research opportunities throughout December.

More Pokémon guides

Pokémon Go: How to get the GO Safari Ball | Pokémon Go: Max Out Finale Event Schedule and Bonuses | Pokémon Go: Mankey November Community Day Schedule and Rewards | Pokémon Go: How to Share Items With Party Share | Pokemon Go: How to Track Your Sleep With Pokemon Go Plus + | Pokemon Go: How to get Gogoat and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Skiddo and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Detective Pikachu and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Dragalge and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get a Galarian Weezing and Can it be Shiny? | Pokemon Go: How to get Zygarde Cells | Pokemon Go: How to get Wooloo and Can it be Shiny? |

Pokémon Go Eggs-pedition Access rewards

Event Bonuses

The following bonuses will be available to you each day from when the ticket is purchased, until the event concludes:

One single-use Incubator awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day.

3x XP awarded for your first PokéStop or Gym spin of the day.

Open up to 50 Gifts per day.

Receive up to 150 Gifts per day from spinning PokéStop and Gym Photo Discs.

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag.

Timed Research

Complete the Timed Research tasks during December to receive:

15,000 XP

15,000 Stardust

The tasks that are tied to the Timed Research must be completed and the rewards must be claimed before December 31, 2024, at 8:00pm local time. Be sure to grab all your goodies before they expire or your hard work will go to waste!

An Eggs-Pedition Access Ultra Ticket Box is available to purchase for US$4.99 and will see you receive an extra Incubator at no additional cost. It’s important to note that Eggs-pedition Access Ultra Ticket Boxes will only be available to purchase from the Web Store until December 11.