Pokémon Go: Max Out Finale Event Schedule and Bonuses

The Pokémon Go Max Out season is preparing to go out with a bang with a Finale Event featuring various bonuses, wild encounters, and so much more.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 27, at 10am to Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8pm local time.

Pokémon Go Max Out Finale rewards

Event Bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will be active for the duration of the event:

Additional 5,000 XP awarded for successful raids.

1/2 Hatch Distance for Eggs placed in Incubators during the event.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 during the event.

Pokémon Debuts

The Pokémon making their first appearance in the mobile game are:

The Coral Pokémon, Galarian Corsola, and its Evolution, Cursola, will debut (including a Shiny Galarian Corsola.)

Galarian Corsola will be available to hatch from 7 km Eggs.

Wild Encounters

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Skwovet (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Wooloo (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Falinks (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Some Trainers may even encounter:

Hatenna

Raids

The raid rotation will be:

One-Star Raids

Grookey

Scorbunny

Sobble

Three-Star Raids

Galarian Weezing (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Falinks (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Five-Star Raids

Zacian (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Zamazenta (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Regieleki (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Regidrago (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Mega Raids

Mega Altaria (chance to spawn as a Shiny.)

Eggs

The following Pokémon will hatch from 7 km Eggs which all have the chance to appear as a Shiny:

Galarian Meowth

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Slowpoke

Galarian Farfetch’d

Galarian Corsola

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Yamask

Galarian Stunfisk

Field Research

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available and completing them will see you earn Stardust, as well as encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Collection Challenges

Complete catch and hatch focused Collection Challenges to receive XP, Silver Pinap Berries, and Rare Candy.

Paid Timed Research

For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access event-exclusive Timed Research and:

An event-themed avatar pose.

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon.

Event Ticket

For US$10.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to purchase a ticket to receive the following bonuses:

Five additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs each day of the event.

5,000 additional XP awarded for successful raids.

3 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles.

1 additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in five-star Raid Battles.

As you catch Galarian Corsola, you can use 50 Corsola Candy to evolve Galarian Corsola into a Cursola.