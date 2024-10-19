Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play via Game Pass

The highly anticipated launch of Black Ops 6 is just around the corner and to prepare, Game Pass owners will want to know ahead of time how to play the game through the subscription service.

Treyarch’s Black Ops 6 will be the first Call of Duty title in history to hit Game Pass on day one. In the aftermath of this news, Xbox has made some updates to the way its subscription service works. A new Standard tier dropped, while others received a price hike. Also, the $1 trial for one month of Game Pass Ultimate has been completely removed, meaning players will have to pay the full subscription price to play Black Ops 6.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Launch Operators and How to Unlock Them | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Confirmed Game Modes at Launch | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the Global Release Times? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are the PC System Requirements? Answered | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Pre-Load on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – All Campaign Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Kill Order Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Take a Player as a Meat Shield | Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

How to download Black Ops 6 on Game Pass

Black Ops 6 will not be available at launch for players who have Game Pass Standard or Game Pass Core. Only those with an active Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription will be able to hop in on day one. This is the tier that comes with the most benefits, but it also has the highest price tag. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $19.99 per month, while the PC version goes for $11.99.

Additionally, the game will be available to pre-load on all platforms, including via Game Pass on October 21, 2024.

Here is how to pre-load Black Ops 6 through Game Pass:

Find the Call of Duty app in your installed games or through the store

Select Manage Game and Add-Ons

Choose the Black Ops 6 files and install them

When the October 25 release date hits, you’ll then be able to play Black Ops 6 through your Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription. As long as you keep paying for the subscription, you’ll be able to access the game whenever you please.