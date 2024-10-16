Diablo 4: How To Unlock The Dark Citadel

The final challenge of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is the intimidating Dark Citadel dungeon. At the highest difficulty, you’ll be able to take on this cooperative dungeon. Each level requires at least two players working together — but you’ll really need four. The massive dungeon has three unique wings you’ll need to take on and crush, working your way to the center of the lair to defeat Zagraal and stop his ascension ritual. Ever week there are new rewards to earn, and the rewards are clearly communicated so you’ll have something to fight for after every cycle. If you’re looking for some of the best loot in Diablo 4 and you want it guaranteed, you’ll need to complete the Dark Citadel.

How To Unlock The Dark Citadel

The Dark Citadel is an endgame team-based raid dungeon with a focus on cooperative play. You’ll need to work with teams of advanced players to progress — the challenges and bosses in the Dark Citadel require precise teamwork to overcome.

The Dark Citadel is only available to endgame players at Level 70+ and only can be unlocked on World Tier 4 — the highest available difficulty tier in the game.

How To Unlock The Dark Citadel : You must complete the ‘ Deeds of a Champion ‘ quest to progress and unlock the ‘ Crater of Lost Souls ‘ quest. This quest will guide you to the entrance to the Dark Citadel.

: You must complete the ‘ ‘ quest to progress and unlock the ‘ ‘ quest. This quest will guide you to the entrance to the Dark Citadel. The Dark Citadel can only be accessed at World Tier 4 and with a team of 2-4 other players. A full team of four is HIGHLY recommended.

The Dark Citadel is exclusive to the Vessel of Hatred expansion — it can only be accessed at the end of a very long quest chain. We’ll get into all the details why it’s only available at the highest difficulty below.

Completing ‘Deeds of A Champion’

After completing the Vessel of Hatred campaign, you’ll follow a series of story-only quests. These take you to the Windswept Cabin in the Fractured Peaks. After talking to Prava and other NPCs, you’ll unlock the Deeds of a Champion Priority Quest.

NOTE: If you haven’t recruited all four mercenaries yet, you’ll need to complete their priority quests and unlock them for the Den hub.

Deeds Of A Champion | Steps

To complete the ‘ Deeds of a Champion ‘ quest you’ll need to finish multiple steps across multiple difficulty levels. The quest unlocks after finishing the expansion campaign .

‘ quest you’ll need to finish multiple steps across multiple difficulty levels. The quest unlocks after finishing the . After completing a series of tasks, you’ll meet the character Sihek who will task you with completing a wide range of endgame activities.

who will task you with completing a wide range of endgame activities. This includes Nightmare Dungeons , Tree of Whispers , and the Pit of Artificers .

, , and the . To complete Deeds of a Champion you must reach Tier 20 – Torment 1 in the Pit of Artificers.

The Pit of Artificers is a new high-level activity. It is available at Cerrigar, Scosglen when players unlock World Tier 4. You’ll need to complete both Capstone Dungeons to progress to the highest world tier difficulty level to access the final steps.

This quest and the NPC Sihek essentially exist to guide new endgame players through all the content you’ll find after finishing the campaign story. There’s a lot to explore, so be prepared to finish as many types of content as possible before you’ll be able to enter the Dark Citadel super dungeon.