Ghost of Yotei Release Date Confirmed Alongside A Breakdown Of Each Edition

Preorders will open up next week!

Mark your calendars! Ghost of Yotei finally has a release date. Taking to the official PlayStation Blog, the developers of Sucker Punch revealed that players can expect this game to land in the marketplace on October 2, 2025. If you’re keen on jumping into this next chapter after spending time with Ghost of Tsushima, you might want to preorder this game or even check out some of the additional editions that will be coming to the marketplace.

For those who might not be as familiar with this game already, it’s worth pointing out that Ghost of Yotei might be the next installment, but it’s not related to Ghost of Tsushima. We’re going back to 1603 Japan as we follow a character named Atsu. It’s here that players are getting a story about revenge as Atsu finds her family slaughtered in front of her.

An outlaw gang called the Yotei Six is responsible for the destruction of her family. Despite being pinned to a burning tree with a Katana, Atsu’s rage kept her alive. After years of training and seeking out the Yotei Six, players will set out to find and eliminate each one. However, what member of the Yotei Six you seek out will be up to you as the game is set up as an open-world experience.

You’ll learn new skills and meet some unlikely allies during your travels. If this game sounds interesting, you might be keen to check out the different editions. Below is a breakdown of the two editions available outside the standard edition.

Ghost of Yotei Digital Deluxe Edition $79.99

  • Digital Copy of Ghost of Yotei
  • The Snake’s Armor Set
  • Alternate Dye For Starting Armor
  • Unique Horse Color and Unique Saddle Dye
  • In-Game Charm
  • Gold Sword Kit
  • Early Unlock of Traveler’s Maps
  • Ghost of Yotei Collector’s Edition
  • Replica Display Edition of Atsu’s Ghost Mask
  • Replica Atsu Sash
  • Replica Atsu Katana
  • Pouch of Coins
  • Instructions to play Zeni Hajiki
  • Foldable Papercraft Ginkgo Tree
  • Set of Four Art Cards

It’s noted that pricing for the collector’s edition will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, preorders will open on May 2, 2025. No matter what edition you preorder, players will receive a set of seven PSN avatars and a unique in-game mask.

