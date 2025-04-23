Drag x Drive Preview Praises The Game’s Controls and Fun

You might not believe it, but it’s been exactly three weeks since the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct came to our screens. In that hour-long presentation, we got to see the Switch 2 in all its hardware glory while also getting a tease of the software that would come out during the Switch’s first year, for the most part. Naturally, there were some big reveals in that presentation, and there were also some big surprises. One of the more curious surprises, though, was the game called Drag x Drive. It was an all-new IP that Nintendo was making to showcase the power of the new Joy-Con 2 mouse feature.

Basically, you’ll take out the Joy-Cons and then run them across a flat surface, even if that means using your own leg, and watch as your character goes forward in their “vehicle.” You’ll either play basketball or some other sport and work together with others to try and score points so you can win. The reason that many haven’t really talked about Drag x Drive that much since its reveal three weeks ago is that many consider this an “unknown entity.” Then again, we’ve seen some of those do incredibly well in sales and reviews.

Thankfully, thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Tour, many are getting their hands on the title, including VGC, and they had some serious praise to give it.

Their “tester” got to play it at the London showcase, and the first thing they wanted to ensure you knew about was that the game really handled it well. They later noted that, as a “proof-of-concept” for what the Joy-Con mouse system could do and how the game itself could be, it was really good. The only “unknowns,” as it were, were that the game’s true depth was still a bit unknown, and your experience would be tempered by how well your fellow gamers play it. You know, just like every other multiplayer title out there?

Going back to the first question about depth, that is a legitimate concern. We don’t know the true scale of the game or what incentives players have to continually play it. Plus, we don’t know if there are meaningful ways to play the game alone or if this is a game you must play with online allies or friends to truly get the best experience.

The twist is that we don’t know when the game is releasing, so there’s a chance we’ll learn more about it soon.