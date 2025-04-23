Is Diablo 4 Coming To Nintendo Switch 2?

Diablo fans are currently enjoying the latest installment, which was released back in 2023. We know that Diablo 4 will be here for a good while, and some fans might wonder if we’ll also see this game launch on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 platform. Fortunately, this question was asked to Rod Fergusson, who is overseeing the Diablo franchise development at Blizzard Entertainment.

During a recent podcast interview on the YouTube channel Danny Pena, a question was asked about Diablo 4’s potential release on the Nintendo Switch 2. Looking back at the original Nintendo Switch, we already have some of the latest releases to hit the series, such as Diablo 2: Resurrected and Diablo 3. Fortunately, the Nintendo Switch 2 does have the power to run a Diablo 4 port.

The real question right now for the folks at Blizzard Entertainment is how the Nintendo Switch 2 platform will handle live services. According to Rod’s comments, that has been the struggle for the original Nintendo Switch. However, it’s hopeful that the future of the Nintendo Switch 2 is bright and that live service games will become far easier to handle on the platform.

So, while there’s no official announcement yet on the Diablo 4 front for the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s at least being considered. That might be a decent pairing for the platform, as players also have the ability to use the Joy-Con as a mouse, and USB keyboards are also apparently being supported for the console platform.

At any rate, I’m sure plenty of fans are hopeful that a Diablo 4 release comes to the platform, as we know this game will be sticking around for a while. Recently, we reported earlier this month that there is already a ten-year roadmap planned out for this game, so we’re a long way off before we see the next mainline installment release into the marketplace.