Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred – How To Summon Tormented Lord Zir

Lord Zir is a required boss if you want to complete the Season of Blood storyline — but for the rest of us farming for the best loot in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, Lord Zir is a steppingstone to greater things. This powerful Tormented boss is one of the most important farming targets for endgame players. He drops a wide selection of Mythic Unique (or Uber Unique) loot — and he drops important resources you’ll need to summon even more powerful Tormented bosses.

If you’re new to Diablo 4 endgame and need an explanation, here’s how to summon Lord Zir. There’s a lot you’ll need to do before you can fight this creepy old vampire.

How To Summon Lord Zir

Lord Zir is the final boss of the Season of Blood storyline. He’s also an important endgame activity. On World Tier 4 you’ll be able to summon a more powerful version of Lord Zir called Tormented Lord Zir. This is the boss everyone online is talking about, and you can fight him over and over in the endgame.

When playing on World Tier 4 — the most difficult endgame World Tier — you'll find an altar in this dungeon that can be used to summon Tormented Lord Zir.

You'll need x12 Exquisite Blood to summon Lord Zir from the altar. This resource is earned by defeating World Bosses, completing Legion Events, or by defeating the Blood Maiden boss during Helltide Events.

To reach World Tier 4 you’ll need to be Level 70+ and have completed the main campaign of Diablo 4. At Level 50 you’ll be able to progress to World Tier 3. Here’s a quick rundown of how to progress World Tiers.

World Tier Progress : Move up to World Tier 2 – Veteran at any time in normal gameplay. This can be done at statues in major cities.

: Move up to at any time in normal gameplay. This can be done at statues in major cities. At World Tier 2, after completing the campaign and reaching Level 50 you’ll be able to take on the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon. It will appear on your map. Completing this dungeon unlocks World Tier 3.

Capstone Dungeon. It will appear on your map. Completing this dungeon unlocks World Tier 3. After that, you’ll unlock the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 3. Completing this dungeon unlocks World Tier 4. You’ll need to be Level 70+ to access and complete this dungeon.

When you’re in World Tier 4 you’ll be able to enter dungeons and access Tormented Bosses / Echoes by using specific items at boss altars. The altars are usually located in the same dungeon you encountered them — and bosses like Lord Zir have a guaranteed unique drop after every fight. You will get a unique piece of loot for every victory you pull off, so it’s only a matter of time before you get the item you’re looking for.