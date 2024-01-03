Lords of the Fallen: 10 Weapons That Are Perfect For NG+

The adventure isn’t over after a single playthrough in Lords of the Fallen. After saving the cursed lands of Mournstead, you’re free to continue exploring or skip straight into New Game Plus – and if you’re planning to return, there are weapons you absolutely need to try. The best weapons in Lords of the Fallen are totally up to your own interpretation, but after blazing through bosses and completing all the endings, we’ve found ten weapons and magical catalysts you’ll need to deal insane damage. Some of these weapons can wreck bosses in seconds.

And that’s even after the latest patches. If you want the best weapons for a second playthrough, you could do a lot worse than these. We’ll start with one of my personal favorites.

#10 Bloody Glory Great Sword

The Bloody Glory Great Sword is one of the earliest and best weapons for Radiance Builds – if you want to stack up your Radiance Stat, this is truly one of the best anti-boss weapons in the game. Combine it with another weapon and you can kill anything in thirty seconds or less. After using it to crush the secret final boss, I can confirm this weapon lives up to the hype.

Location: The Bloody Glory is located near the Path of Devotion, an optional area on the path to the Manse of the Hallowed Brothers. To reach the Manse path, buy the Pilgrim’s Perch key from a vendor in Skyrest Bridge, then unlock the door at the Bellroom Vestige. Reach the Sacred Resonance of Tenacity boss fight, and take the stairs up instead of exiting to the exterior of the cave. The stairs lead to the Memorial Vestige. Nearby, enter the cave with the dogs and holy knight. In the corner, you’ll find the Bloody Glory Great Sword. If you run by everything, you can get it very early in the game.

Tip: This thing builds Bleed damage fast and crushes enemy poise – it isn’t as good at flattening bosses as other weapons on the list, at least when it comes to poise, but it is still extremely strong. The problem with this weapon, and many others on the list, is just how heavy the thing is. There’s a way to solve that.

This weapon and many others on the last can be greatly improved with the Crafter’s Essence Rune. This rune negates all stat requirements and weight. Basically, if you stick the Crafter’s Essence into a weapon, you will be able to use it. Of course, you’ll still need the stats for damage scaling, but otherwise this makes using some weapons so much easier – and removing the weight lets you dual-wield even the biggest weapons in the game.

The Crafter’s Essence is your reward for completing the blacksmith’s quest. Get all three Rune Tablets and give them to Gerlinde. She’ll reward you with new items in her shop and the Crafter’s Essence. You’ll need to get this at least once, even if this is the evil solution to the quest. It’s worth it for the rest of the weapons on our list.

#9 Nohuta Ritual Hammer

Pound-for-pound, the Nohuta Ritual Hammer might be the best weapon in Lords of the Fallen. This Grand Hammer scales with Strength, Radiance and Inferno. That’s three out of four stats connected to damage scaling – and while none of the stats have S-Scaling, the combined scaling puts this weapon over the edge. And like the Bloody Glory, it can be found relatively early in the game.

Location: The Nohuta Ritual Hammer is found in Fitzroy’s Gorge after defeating the Ruiner boss on the bridge. Once the bridge area is clear, enter the Umbral and look for an Umbral Tumor. These are like barriers you can destroy by using Soul Flay on connected husks. Track down the husks and destroy them with Soulflay, then go through the removed umbral barrier. The Nohuta Ritual Hammer is on the ground.

Tip: This hammer’s biggest drawback is the stat requirements. You’ll need 26 Strength, Inferno and Radiance to even equip it. Once you’ve got the stats, this weapon is a true beast. Dealing both physical and whither damage, it becomes truly absurd when upgraded to +10. That’s when you’ll have B+ scaling on Strength, Inferno and Radiance. Max out those stats, and this weapon is truly unstoppable against bosses.

#8 Orian Preacher Hammer

Why hunt the best weapons down when you can start with one? The Orian Preacher Hammer is the starting weapon of the Orian Preacher class, available right from the start of any normal playthrough. The hammer itself doesn’t seem that impressive at first, but Radiance Build players swear by it completely. Even today, Orian Preacher Hammers dominate PVP and crush late-game bosses in seconds. How is that even possible?

The answer is simple. When one Orian Preacher Hammer isn’t enough, you’ll want to use two. Early in the game, you’ll be able to purchase a second Orian Preacher Hammer from the NPC Exacter Dunmire in Skyrest Bridge. You can even find another in Fitzroy’s Gorge if you’re feeling especially cheap. With two, you can start dual-wielding and dealing crazy damage. Upgrade and you’ll be dealing fast, easy damage with Strength and Radiance scaling.

Tip: To make these weapons even better, you’ll need the Radiant Weapon spell. Again, this can be purchased from Stomund in Skyrest Bridge. Upgrade your Strength and especially your Radiance stats, and you’ll become a whirlwind of killer damage. Holy damage is ironically one of the best buffs in the game – seriously, you can use these weapons from the beginning of your run to the very end and stay viable.

#7 Pieta’s Sword

Another sword that’s so powerful it’s practically a meme with the Lords of the Fallen PVP community. If you’ve dueled invaders, you’ve probably encountered at least one wielding a pair of Pieta’s Swords – like the Orian Preacher Hammer, they’re fast, deadly and way outclass anything else in the Short Sword category. Once you reach Radiance 25, you’ll be able to wield one of the best weapons in the game.

Location: To get it, defeat Pieta and access Skyrest Bridge. Grab the Remembrance of of Pieta, She of Blessed Renewal and talk to Molhu. You’ll be able to buy Pieta’s Sword with Umbral Scouring.

Tip: If you’re feeling like mixing things up with a nimble weapon, Pieta’s Sword is one of the best pound-for-pound weapons in the game. Unfortunately, this is a Radiance only weapon, so Strength won’t help you here. What really makes this weapon more powerful than it first appears is the Holy buildup. Even without using Holy Weapon, you’ll deal pure Radiance damage on enemies. For whatever reason, Holy gets a lot of love in Lords of the Fallen. The gods really are looking out for you with this overpowered weapon. After don’t forget to grab a second one in NG+. That’s when you’ll become a tornado of death.

The only better Short Sword is the Melted Dark Crusader’s Sword – located all the way in Bramis Castle. Great for NG+. Not so great for everyone else.

#6 Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow

Here’s something a little different. Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow isn’t going to be anyone’s main weapon in Lords of the Fallen. Crossbows are back-up tools for dealing with enemies – but Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow is so good, you may want to construct an entire build around it. Instead of firing a single bolt, Dervla’s Crossbow fires in bursts of three. Even better, the Crossbow only uses a single unit of ammunition with each shot. It’s also shockingly powerful, able to deal with most bosses at range while you dodge from afar.

Location: To get Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow, you’ll need to access the optional Revelation Depths area. From the Sunless Skein, you’ll reach a large Cistern that leads to Upper Calrath. From the Cistern, lower the water level and drop down onto the floating cages. They lead to the entrance to the Revelation Depths – and Harrower Dervla is the boss found at the end. Defeat both of her forms and collect the Remembrance of the Unbroken Promise. Deliver it to Molhu in Skyrest Bridge and you can purchase the crossbow in exchange for Umbral Scouring.

Tip: This killer weapon scales with Strength and Agility. It’s a perfect Agility Build weapon – equip something in your main hand, then let loose a barrage of bolts to kill anything in your way from a safe distance.

#5 Exacter Scripture Catalyst

Stepping away from weapons, let’s talk about Catalysts. These magical tools are essentially weapons in their own right – each Catalyst improves your magical prowess and gives you a certain amount of slots for equipping spells. And the best Catalyst for Radiant Builds is the Exacter Scripture Catalyst, a ridiculous weapon that only drops after completing Exacter Dunmire’s quest. The Catalyst has five spell slots and scales to up S for the Radiance stat. Seriously, if you want to throw around Radiance magic, you need to complete Dunmire’s quest. In Skyrest Bridge, Dunmire will request a series of items from you.

Item Locations

Bloody Aspergillum: Find it in Scourged Sister Delyth’s boss arena in Pilgim’s Perch.

Find it in Scourged Sister Delyth’s boss arena in Pilgim’s Perch. Book of Sin: Also in Pilgrim’s Perch, loot the umbral husks in the lower area of the exterior after reaching the Bellroom Vestige.

Also in Pilgrim’s Perch, loot the umbral husks in the lower area of the exterior after reaching the Bellroom Vestige. Hallowed Sentinel Scripture: Found at the altar at the top of Pilgrim’s Perch. Search the large wooden platform covered in hanging cages from the Bellroom Vestige.

Found at the altar at the top of Pilgrim’s Perch. Search the large wooden platform covered in hanging cages from the Bellroom Vestige. Vanguard Barros’s Rosary: Located in the Forsaken Fen. From the Fen Vestige, reach the optional Mendacious Visage boss arena. The key item is in one of the huts.

Located in the Forsaken Fen. From the Fen Vestige, reach the optional Mendacious Visage boss arena. The key item is in one of the huts. Ravager Gregory’s Rosary: Located in Lower Calrath. Starting from the Alehouse Vestige, use the shortcut to the left and climb up the ladder. Turn around to spot planks leading to the rooftop. Past the two axe hunters, you’ll find the item on an impaled dead body.

Located in Lower Calrath. Starting from the Alehouse Vestige, use the shortcut to the left and climb up the ladder. Turn around to spot planks leading to the rooftop. Past the two axe hunters, you’ll find the item on an impaled dead body. Dark Crusader’s Call: Rewarded after defeating Harrower Dervla at the bottom of Revelation Depths.

Rewarded after defeating Harrower Dervla at the bottom of Revelation Depths. Umbral Tome: In Upper Calrath after defeating the Spurned Progeny. Found in the mineshaft connected directly to the rich manor house. From the top of the mineshaft, break the crates under the winch and drop onto the narrow wooden log. In the Umbral, you can pass through a gate following this path.

In Upper Calrath after defeating the Spurned Progeny. Found in the mineshaft connected directly to the rich manor house. From the top of the mineshaft, break the crates under the winch and drop onto the narrow wooden log. In the Umbral, you can pass through a gate following this path. Perception Wisp: Use Soulflay on a Stigma in the Tower of Penance.

After completing the quest, return to the Sunless Skein vestige nearest the Cistern. Following the path out, you’ll find Dunmire’s body and his loot.

Tip: The Exacter Scripture Catalyst is even better when paired with unstoppable spells like Orius’s Judgement. You can purchase this insane spell in the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters, sold by Stomund. With this spell alone, you’ll be able to devastate bosses.

#4 Lost Berescu’s Catalyst

The best Umbral Catalyst is naturally located in the Revelation Depths – the optional area we discussed earlier where you’ll find the Harrower Dervla boss fight. The Revelation Depths are also where you can unlock the complicated Umbral Ending. The best catalyst is on the way to the very bottom of the area – where you’ll encounter Radiant enemies in a ruined fort.

Location: Near the bottom of Revelation Depths, there’s a bridge guarded by a Holy Bulwark and two soldiers. There’s also a Deralium Chunk in the nearby cave. After defeating the holy enemies, enter the castle ruins and warp into the Umbral. There’s an item container husk you can Soulflay here that unlocks the Catalyst.

Tip: The Umbral Catalyst, like all Umbral gear, requires high Inferno and Radiance stats. Once equipped, you’ll be able to slot 5 Spells and upgrade it for A Scaling on both Inferno and Radiance – your Umbral Spells were already strong, now they’re unstoppable. Combine with the Pendant of Atrophy, which allows you to use spells even when you’re out of MP, and nothing will stop you from slinging out killer magic like Cataclysm nonstop.

#3 Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer

Here’s another contender for best weapon in Lords of the Fallen. For pure Strength builds, nothing else compares to the Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer. This immense Grand Hammer is just as slow at the Nohuta, but it can be even stronger in the right hands – especially if you don’t care about boosting your magic stats. It scales with all four stats, dealing all types of damage, but Strength is the only requirement. You’ll need 31 Strength to carry it and even more Vitality or Endurance to manage the massive 35.2 equip weight. If you’re willing to work for it, the Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer is unstoppable. You don’t even need to upgrade to +10 for S scaling with Strength. This thing starts S scaling by upgrade +9.

Location: To get the hammer, you’ll need to reach the very end of the game. Defeat the Iron Wayfarer outside the Bramis Castle gate in Upper Calrath. Defeating him causes him to drop the hammer immediately. No tricks or Remembrances to bother with. Just one huge hammer infused with magical energy.

Tip: There’s really nothing else to say. The Iron Wayfarer’s Hammer flattens enemies and deals massive posture damage. The real downside is just how late to the party this weapon is on your first playthrough. It can’t be missed, so if you completed the game once and you’re on a New Game Plus run, you’ll always have this weapon available to you. Sitting in your inventory, weighing you down mentally until you allocate the stats to actually use it.

#2 The Toll

Call us axe murderers, because there’s nothing quite like swinging a giant axe to destroy every enemy in sight. The Toll doesn’t live up to its name – you really don’t have to pay up to get this awesome Grand Axe. Compared to some of the other weapons on this list, isn’t the heaviest, it doesn’t have the steeped requirements, and it isn’t even that hard to find.

Location: The Toll is hidden very late in the game, on an optional Umbral Path near the Rapturous Huntress arena. Walk on the umbral pathways leading to the rooftops of the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters.

Tip: This weapon requires Strength and Agility – which oddly translates to dealing physical and holy damage. Fully upgrade to make The Toll scale at A for both stats and pair it with other agility weapons like Harrower Dervla’s Crossbow to become a force of destruction at any range. As far as weapons go, The Toll is literally one of the best when it comes to pure damage. It’s great, but nothing else compares to our final weapon.

#1 Judge Cleric’s Corrupted Sword

And here we are, to the best weapon in Lords of the Fallen. While we’re at the Abbey of the Hallowed Sisters, you can’t miss out on this ridiculous late-game Long Sword.

Location: Located in the Empyrean, you’ll fight the Judge Cleric boss at the last of the five beacons. Defeat her to acquire the Remembrance of the Judge Cleric Radiant Sentinel. Give this item to Molhu in Skyrest and you’ll be able to purchase both her Radiant weapons and her corrupted Inferno weapons. This is very late in the game, but at least you’ll be able to take this weapon into New Game Plus with you to fully enjoy everything it has to offer.

Tip: This killer Long Sword uses all four scaling stats – Strength, Agility, Radiance and Inferno – and scales well with all of them. If you like being a jack-of-all-trades, the Corrupted Sword becomes incredibly powerful, especially after upgrading it to +10. It’s also nice to use a sword that isn’t so heavy. This is a standard Long Sword, so it attacks fast and is very easy to use. By this late stage in the game, the stat requirements of 20 Radiance and 20 Inferno aren’t so bad. If you need more Radiance or Inferno, you can also purchase a respec item from Molhu in Skyrest and talk to Pietra. She’ll reset your stats for you.

Check out all of these weapons in action and a breakdown of where to gather them in the video we have embedded above!