Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Gets “Immersion” Trailer

The irony of our current point in 2024, as fresh as it is, is that plenty of AAA titles are coming out within the next 30 days or so. There are remasters of classic trilogies, the next entry in a beloved fighting game franchise, a remake for a franchise-defining RPG, and then, there’s Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. While that game might not be the highest game in the “most wanted” category for that list, some are still interested in it despite everything that’s happened to it. Plus, PlayStation seems to think it’ll be good because it boasts the “immersion” part of the game.

No, not “immersion,” as how the game draws you into the story. Instead, it’s talking about how if you play Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League on the PS5, you’ll get to use the haptic feedback controller to truly “feel the combat” as it goes down while also hearing everything that’s going on via the special headphones you can also use. You can check out the trailer for this “immersion” below:

It truly would be ironic if the only real “immersion” in this game was through the control and headset you might use versus the gameplay and story itself, as that is a distinct possibility. Don’t forget that the title by Rocksteady was announced years ago during the pandemic and was supposed to be out by now, but it kept getting delayed, even when it had a hard release date. Then, whenever the game was shown off, something was revealed or announced that made the fanbase mad.

For example, the game was an “always online” title, which displeased a great many gamers since that’s not the kind of title that Rocksteady made in the past when they worked with Batman. Then, there was the fact that the Suicide Squad members weren’t always playing like their comic counterparts, such as Captain Boomerang using guns of all types when his gimmick is literally using boomerangs for everything.

Even the feel of the game with its “grand movement system” felt off because it didn’t make it look like a title that truly featured the Suicide Squad doing their thing.

In other words, plenty of doubts are going into this game before its release, which will make it interesting when the game drops on February 2nd. Will things be better than gamers hope? Or will it be exactly as they feared?