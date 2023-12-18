Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League To Have Playsation-Exclusive Outfits

There are many things you can point to in the present and past of the gaming world and see how far things have come and how certain “practices” have changed over time. For example, in the past, the idea of doing “special editions” or “collectibles” that you would get alongside a game’s purchase was very few and far between, if done at all. But fast forward to now, and they’re all over the place! Plus, sometimes the exclusives are just simple cosmetics versus true “meaningful content,” like with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and its PlayStation-exclusive stuff.

As you can see in the tweet below, there will be a set of “Rogues” outfits for the Suicide Squad to wear if you get the PlayStation version of the game. For those not in the know, the “Rogues” are a classic group of villains who have constantly banded together to try and defeat The Flash. However, over time, some of them have become more anti-heroes in nature and even helped defeat other villains at times.

Multiple Rogues members have ended up in the Suicide Squad over the years, but Captain Boomerang is the one most associated with Task Force X. You can get a glimpse at the looks below.

If you stroll through the comments, you’ll see that not many people are excited about either these “prizes” for pre-ordering the game or getting the game as a whole. Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has had a tumultuous development cycle, and fans aren’t seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel” with it given recent gameplay footage and trailers.

For example, the game’s story is about a scenario where Brainiac has come to Earth and mind-controlled almost every member of the Justice League, save for Wonder Woman. Amanda Waller brings in the Suicide Squad to take them out so that the world can be saved. But while the Squad is tough, it’s a different story going up against characters like The Flash, Green Lantern, Superman, etc.

While the plot did have gamers interested, the more details about the gameplay they got, the more questionable the title got. For example, characters like Captain Boomerang and King Shark are using various guns and RPGs when they aren’t known for using them in the comics.

The gameplay style has also left something to be desired, and many think this game will be DOA when it arrives next year. Only time will tell.