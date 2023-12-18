AEW Fight Forever Drops Special Holiday Promo and Discount

It’s been an interesting time to be a fan of All Elite Wrestling, as 2023 has been full of highs and lows for the brand. Typically, the “lows” came from haters of the company and many people’s attempts to try and “lower the brand.” But even with these assaults from all sides, the wrestling company had many highlights to be proud of, including the arrival of AEW Fight Forever! The game is the company’s first video game on consoles and PCs, and they’ve been doing their best to bring plenty of content to players without forcing them to buy a new game every year.

However, if you’ve been waiting for a special “discount” to get the game, your time has finally come! Why? Because AEW Fight Forever in its standard or “Elite” forms for up to 30% off! To help celebrate the holiday discount for the game, AEW had their legendary ace of the women’s division, Hikaru Shida, drop a special promo! Check it out below:

Seasons Beatings from #AEW!#AEWFightForever fans can get savings up to 30% off of Standard and Elite editions!!!



Get into the action today! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/0kKSpQHPAy — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 18, 2023

Shida has been a fan-favorite wrestler for AEW since she arrived at the company’s first show, Double or Nothing, and she’s a three-time women’s champion, not to mention an international star across many promotions. As the fans would say, “Shida best!”

The video game has been getting new content recently. They dropped Season 2 content featuring new wrestlers like The Acclaimed, Tony Storm, and more are on the way after them. They also added a special mode where you can try to “Beat The Elite!” It’s the start of more content coming down the pipeline, so you’ll want to pay attention to that.

As for AEW as a whole, the company has been riding a wave of momentum lately. Ever since their first event at Wembley Stadium, most fans agree they’ve been on a roll with their wrestling, storylines and production quality. In about ten days is the last PPV of the year, World’s End and one of the highlights of that event will be the finals of the “Continental Classic,” which is going on right now. This was the company’s first round-robin tournament, and it’s been providing consistently awesome wrestling for fans to enjoy.

In many ways, 2024 is going to be a big year for the company, and many are hoping they’ll continue to build momentum and silence the haters who wish to bring them down. We’ll have to wait and see what 2024 holds for the video game side of things, but we’re sure they’ll think of something.