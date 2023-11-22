AEW Fight Forever Welcome The Acclaimed Via Season 2 DLC

All Elite Wrestling is having yet another big week in its promotions life, including some welcome news on the video game front via AEW Fight Forever. By that, we speak of how Season 2 of the game’s DLC has arrived, and with its arrival comes the debut of The Acclaimed! Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are ready to make the “mic drop” and rap their way to victory over all the other AEW competitors, and so if you’ve been waiting for your chance to “scissor your way to victory,” this is your chance. Yes, we’re hyping them up quite a bit, but this is a very special team in AEW’s history.

The reason for that is that they are one of the true “homegrown talents” that has helped make AEW shine over the years and prove that they can build up stars instead of just getting ones who are already known talents. During the days of the global pandemic, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens were put together as a tag team and put on one of AEW’s YouTube shows, AEW Dark, and they did their best to make a name for themselves. They were a heel tag team and easily one of the most hated on the block because of their style and antics before the match and in the ring.

However, after some time passed and people gave them a chance, it became clear that something special was here. Soon, Max’s raps, which he did on his way to the ring, became something everyone looked forward to. The tag team was so over that they had one of the biggest crowd swings ever at AEW All Out 2022, where the fan-favorite tag champs were getting booed because they were beating The Acclaimed. Soon enough, they became World Tag Team Champs, and the fanbase was thrilled.

Fast forward less than a year, and they teamed up with veteran Billy Gunn to make a trio that would go after gold once again. They are the current AEW World Trios champs. So, no matter what you think of them, everybody loves The Acclaimed, and they’re a key part of AEW history.

With their arrival in AEW Fight Forever, that means that more characters will be on the way soon enough. The AEW wrestlers promised that they would fill out the roster with tons of DLC content, and plenty of big names on the show haven’t made their video game debut yet.