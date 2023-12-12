Rumor: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Will Have Destiny’s Gambit Mode, And ‘Original’ Characters

Miller Ross has shared some new tidbits about Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, but we’re not sure you’ll be as excited about them as he is.

Ross shared this message over Twitter:

“Today, I am here to discuss some of the exciting content coming to Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, the upcoming online multiplayer action shooter from Rocksteady Studios.

One area were other attempts at licensed looters have struggled is in the diversity of the gameplay loop you’ve expected to engage with after the credits roll on the main story campaign. Fortunately, in addition to an exciting ongoing narrative featuring iconic DC characters and even some new and original creations from the talented team behind Arkham Knight, not to mention as many missions and objectives are there are towering skyscrapers in the game’s open-world Metropolis, fans will also be treated to a variety of exciting modes of play that will keep us coming back again and again. Here are my favorites.

Raising Hell is a horde mode where players test their endurance against increasingly difficult waves of enemies for unique rewards and leaderboard bragging rights. Played either solo or online.

QVK is a 4x4x4x4 PvPvE mode. A distant cousin of Destiny 2’s Gambit, with some twists. Teams are pulled into multiversal rifts and must fight and complete objectives to earn favor with a sadistic villain. Entertain him enough and you may receive advantages to help you take out your opponents.

Join an in-game clan of active players and you’ll always have a squad online to take up these challenges with you. And if you’ve got a couple friends who prefer the same character, don’t worry! Teams can feature as many as 4 of any single Suicide Squad member, so you can play how you want to.

I’m so excited to sink my teeth into the next chapter of the beloved Arkham series, and I hope to see you all there. Don’t forget:

January 30th, 2024: 72-hour Early Access (Deluxe Edition exclusive)

February 2nd, 2024: Release of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League”

That’s a lot to take in, but of course, at this point we have to point out none of the things that Miller Ross has teased for this title have been confirmed yet. Regardless of his credibility with past titles, we’re still not at the point where we can consider these to be confirmed.

More important than that, though, is this really what gamers want from a Rocksteady game? Rocksteady certainly hit it out of the park with Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City, but that universal acclaim did not come for Batman: Arkham Knight.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League could meet or fail our expectations, as there’s still enough unknowns that we don’t know how this will turn out. But we have seen that Rocksteady isn’t quite as good at making an ‘original’ character in Arkham Knight (who fans rightly guessed was Jason Todd), and we haven’t seen them execute on making an online game at all, much less a PvPvE mode.

Rocksteady is supposed to already be righting the ship on this game, after an appearance in a PlayStation Showcase this year failed to impress. Rocksteady needs to recognize that gamer expectations are high now, and they will have to try harder to earn the same acclaim they received all those years ago.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released on February 2, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam and Epic Game Store.