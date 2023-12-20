Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League Highlights Support Characters

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will arrive in 2024, and many are cautious and curious about what they’ll see when they finally get to play it. The title hasn’t had the best luck regarding development or sticking to its release dates. However, to make up for the lack of knowledge about the game, Rocksteady has been dropping “insider” videos to highlight many of the things that players can expect. In Episode 2, they not only showed off more cutscenes from the game and gameplay footage, but discussed the many DC Comics characters you’ll run into that’ll help the Squad overall.

For example, you’ll work with Gizmo of Teen Titans fame, as he gives you a vehicle that you can use to attack enemies, get around quicker, and more. Multiple players can be in the vehicle at once, and it can be brought to you at any time. Another key addition is Toyman, who is quite different from his comic counterpart but will help you get better weapons and items to better take on the forces of Brainiac.

We even got a glimpse of Rick Flagg, who is typically the leader of Task Force X. While his involvement was kept a secret for the most part, we do see him interacting with the Squad. Plus, if he’s as connected to Waller as he is in the comics, then he might be a “Wild Card” to help get things done, as he would do just about anything for his country.

But the biggest surprise of all is that we’re going to see the return of Poison Ivy. Well, kind of. When Rocksteady did their final title with Batman, Poison Ivy made the ultimate sacrifice by absorbing the fear toxins that Scarecrow had spread throughout the city, and her body dissolved after doing her heroic act.

As we learn in Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Lex Luthor was able to “grow her back” via the sprout she left behind, and she’s back as a kid. Yes, really. She doesn’t have her memories, but she does have the love of the planet that she did before, and she’ll help the Suicide Squad gain “affliction” bonuses that will seriously screw up goons.

Another thing they highlighted was the verticality and buffs that you can get within the game, including juggling foes in the air, freezing enemies with bullets, and so on.

The team promises that this will all be worth it in the end. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s true.