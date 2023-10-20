Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: How To Fight The Secret Boss

There’s a bonus boss fight in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 — and this is one extra side-quest you won’t want to miss. Peter Parker and Miles Morales encounter a new activity called Mysteriums a quarter of the way through the story. These challenge rooms task you with earning the best score and going for gold. They might seem like a fun diversion but finishing them is critical. You don’t even need to earn gold. A bronze score is good enough.

For every Mysterium you complete with any score, you’ll unlock another recorded message. These development logs reveal the truth behind the Mysteriums. Quentin Beck, the Mysterio, is trying to go legit with a fun virtual reality game. Too bad real people are being trapped and held hostage inside. To save them, you’ll need to complete each Mysterium at least once.

Mysteriums are automatically marked on your map and can be replayed as many times as you want. As long as the map is fully revealed, you won’t need to go and track down the Mysterium locations. Some of the challenges can be surprisingly difficult — but to unlock the final stage of the quest, all you have to do is finish them. All of the Mysteriums can be completed without earning a high score.

More Marvel's Spider-Man 2 guides:

How To Fight Quentin Beck | Mysterio Boss

Mysterio is a powerful and unique secret boss in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The master of illusions traps Miles Morales in a giant snow globe, where you’ll battle flying Mysterio clones with unique powers. Here’s how to encounter them.

Unlocking The Mysterio Boss Fight : Complete all 8 Mysteriums — you’ll unlock all locations as you progress through the main story.

: Complete all — you’ll unlock all locations as you progress through the main story. After finishing the Mysteriums on Bronze, you’ll unlock a final mission. The quest, called the ‘Grand Finale‘, takes you back to the original Mysterium on Coney Island.

Return and Mysterio will trap you in another illusion. Entering the virtual world, the giant Mysterio traps Miles Morales in a snow globe of New York City. In the ‘sky’, you’ll see the giant skeletal visage of Mysterio as he watches you, summoning Mysterio copies that fly and protect his minions. Defeat multiple waves of enemies to escape the illusion.

Clearing the first arena, Miles will swing through the city and dodge Mysterio’s giant fists as they’re summoned. This leads to another confrontation with Quentin Beck.

Mysterio Boss Fight : The true Mysterio appears after clearing the first group of enemies. In this boss fight, Mysterio will fly high in the city, firing green lasers and summoning tracking skulls. Miles can throw the skulls back at Mysterio to deal damage. After damaging Mysterio, he’ll charge and unleash an area-of-effect blast. Circle Mysterio, dodging his attacks and striking from the sky until you destroy the illusion.

: The appears after clearing the first group of enemies. In this boss fight, Mysterio will fly high in the city, firing green lasers and summoning tracking skulls. Miles can throw the skulls back at Mysterio to deal damage. After damaging Mysterio, he’ll charge and unleash an area-of-effect blast. Circle Mysterio, dodging his attacks and striking from the sky until you destroy the illusion. Leaving the Mysterium, you’ll discover that there is no escape. Running down the hall, it will continue forever. Turn around to find an exit to another arena.

to find an exit to another arena. In the next Coney Island arena, you’ll have to fight a swarm of Mysterios. Using all the same powers, there are now seven Mysterios, all firing ranged attacks while gliding in random patterns around the boss arena. They have a shared health meter, so you can swap targets. Keep moving to hit-and-run each of the Mysterios. Deal enough damage to one and they’ll disappear permanently.

Defeat the final illusion to return to the main chamber of the Mysterium. Punch through the back doors to find Mysterio’s true fate.

It turns out Mysterio isn’t the mastermind. The two programmers working with Mysterio stole his image and programmed his Mysteriums to kidnap people. Helping Mysterio escape, you’ll get the last Mysterio dev diary. You’ll even get a sweet scene where Miles and Mysterio talk.

For completing this series of quests, you’ll unlock the ‘Behind the Masks‘ trophy and earn a new costume for Miles Morales. Now you can become a Master of Illusions too.