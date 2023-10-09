Pokémon Scarlet & Violet: Hisuian Decidueye Tera Raid Guide

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet rolled out a new 7-Star Tera Raid event featuring Hisuian Decidueye! And no, you do not need to buy the DLC in order to participate. The black Grass crystal will appear somewhere on your Paldea map.

Like past events, the first round of Hisuian Decidueye launched on October 6, 2023, and ended on October 8, 2023. The second round will begin on October 13, 2023, and end on October 15, 2023.

Hisuian Decidueye Stats

Unlike many previous Tera Raid events, Hisuian Decidueye shares its Tera Type with its natural typing. Hisuian Decidueye is a Grass/Fighting-type Pokémon. With a Grass Tera Type, Hisuian Decidueye’s Grass-type moves will receive an increased STAB – 2x damage instead of the usual 1.5x.

Hisuian Decidueye will first use Bulk Up to increase its Attack and Defense. After its shield goes up, it will use Swords Dance to increase its Attack. Make sure to go into the fight with a Pokémon with high Defense, Clear Smog, or the Unaware Ability.

The high Defense stat will help mitigate damage, but you’ll need a way to heal your Pokémon. Clear Smog is a Special Poison move that will also remove stat buffs. Unaware simply ignores any stat boosts that affect the opposing Pokémon. Out of the three options, Clear Smog and Unaware will work the best.

Nature – Adamant

An Adamant nature increases a Pokémon’s Attack at the expense of its Sp. Atk.

Ability – Scrappy

Scrappy allows the user to hit Ghost-type Pokémon with Normal-type and Fighting-type moves. Additionally, the user won’t be affected by Intimidate.

Moves

Hisuian Decidueye will primarily rely on its Physical moves such as Triple Arrows and Brave Bird. Due to the Scrappy Ability, Hisuian Decidueye will be able to hit Ghost-type Pokémon with Triple Arrows.

It will start with Bulk Up, then switch between its offensive moves. It will only use Grassy Terrain and Leaf Storm in the second half of the battle.

Name Type Category Description Triple Arrows Fighting Physical The user kicks, then fires three arrows. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit and may also lower the target’s Defense stat or make it flinch. Brave Bird Flying Physical The user tucks in its wings and charges at a low altitude. THis also damages the user quite a lot. Shadow Claw Ghost Physical The user attacks by slashing the target with a sharp claw made from shadows. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. Leaf Blade Grass Physical The user handles a sharp leaf like a sword and cuts the target to inflict damage. This move has a heightened chance of landing a critical hit. Bulk Up Fighting Status The user tenses its muscles to bulk up its body, boosting its Attack and Defense stats. Swords Dance Normal Status A frenetic dance to uplift the fighting spirit. This sharply boosts the user’s Attack stat. Grassy Terrain Grass Status The user turns the ground into Grassy Terrain for 5 turns. This restores the HP of Pokémon on the ground a little every turn and powers up Grass-type moves. Leaf Storm Grass Special The user whips up a storm of leaves around the target. The recoil from this move harshly lowers the user’s Sp. Atk stat.

Counter Strategies

Focus on Fire and Poison-type Pokémon for the raid, especially if you want to use Clear Smog. Ceruledge is fantastic for soloing this raid. You will come down to the wire, but as soon as you can Terastallize, you’ll be able to swap between Swords Dance and Bitter Blade. This allows you to boost your attack and heal, gradually doing more damage until you can catch Hisuian Decidueye.

You can also use Skeledirge, Corviknight, and Toxtricity for solo raids. If you join other raids, Clodsire, Toxapex, and Torkoal make for great support members.

Pokémon Tera Type Nature Ability Held Item Moves Skeledirge Fire Modest Unaware Shell Bell / Leftovers Torch Song

Flamethrower / Fire Blast

Slack Off

Sunny Day Ceruledge Fire Adamant Flash Fire Covert Cloak Bitter Blade

Swords Dance

Clear Smog

Flare Blitz Corviknight Flying Adamant Mirror Armor Shell Bell / Leftovers Bulk Up

Drill Peck

Brave Bird

Roost Toxtricity Poison Modest Technician Black Sludge Acid Spray

Sludge Bomb

Taunt

Venoshock

