Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 May Be Missing A Popular Feature At Launch

It's not a deal killer, but high skill players may find the party will end early for them.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might be missing a popular feature fans are definitely going to be looking for, at launch time.

As reported by GameRant, ChrisGaming95, who was given an early copy of the complete game, revealed that his version did not come with New Game Plus. That may be different for the retail release, but of course, he can only tell us about his experience.

ChrisGaming95 also revealed that he was able to finish the game in 20 hours. Now, less skilled and more casual players may take longer, but this does give us a good baseline for how long the game will be.

Insomniac had talked up about how much bigger Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be compared to previous games. Well, we now know it definitely remains a smaller game than the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or Starfield.

And this is probably the best approach that Insomniac can make, given they are not working on an original property, but a comic book character who has also been popularized in the movies.

To make a comparison, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has the narrative scope of a comic book storyline. Those can be planned to run a few months within a year for Spidey. They can be tied in to an bigger ongoing crossover storyline, or they can just be planned to give Peter, or Miles, his own story to go through.

Of course, part of the game is literally based on an existing storyline; namely, the black suit saga, which we have seen in the comics, cartoons, and even the movies. But Insomniac adding Miles in to their version of their universe has opened up new possibilities and alternate outcomes to how that storyline plays out.

Given the potential playtime for the game, fans may be fine with not having New Game Plus at launch. In fact, we know that there will be a bunch of players who won’t be interested in playing through New Game Plus, who will be happy to just learn how the story plays out.

But for the hardcore players who can speedrun through the game, they will just have to get used to playing about as long as they did through previous Insomniac Marvel projects. Even if they won’t be able to enjoy that mode at launch, Insomniac will certainly add other things to keep them engaged.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will be released on October 20, 2023, exclusively on PlayStation 5.