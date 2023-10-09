Call of Duty Modern Warfare III Open Beta Is Now Live On PlayStation

This is the last time PlayStation players will get to enjoy this privilege.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III’s open beta is now live for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

CharlieIntel shared the reminder on Twitter today:

“The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta is NOW LIVE on PlayStation!

All PS5 & PS4 players can now download & play the #MW3 Beta. No PlayStation Plus required.

Beta Weekend 1 ends Oct 10 at 10am PT.”

You don’t need to be on PlayStation Plus and you also don’t have to have preordered the game, to get access to open beta on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. But of course, if you’ve tried to access a Call of Duty open beta before, you know what the catch is:

Activision treats this like a real open beta, and it is highly likely that they really do have to do some tests during this period prior to launch. But because of this, only a limited number of players can play during the open beta period at the same time.

So, if you want to get your turns to play the Call of Duty open beta, you may have to wait your turn.

As we had noted before, this will likely be the last time that PlayStation players get this preferential treatment for Call of Duty games. We do know that it is the end of PlayStation’s marketing and exclusivity contract with Call of Duty, and things are about to change in a big way.

The entire industry, of course, expects that Microsoft will be finalizing their deal to acquire Call of Duty’s parent company, Activision Blizzard, in the near future. They face one final, but real roadblock, in the CMA, the only regulator left to approve their deal. The CMA did give provisional approval to the revised deal that includes Ubisoft, giving them streaming rights to Activision games. So we do expect the deal to be concluded, but it’s all a matter of when.

While theoretically possible, it’s unlikely that other arrangements will appear. Sony has agreed to and signed Microsoft’s deal that provides parity for Call of Duty releases, across different platforms. That includes Nintendo’s platforms, and Steam, on top of cloud gaming. We don’t know the provisions of the contract, but that may even include future potential platforms, that Microsoft has plans to launch, such as third party stores on Apple and Android.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Steam and Battlenet.