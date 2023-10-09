Call of Duty Modern Warfare III’s Beta Was Hacked – On PlayStation 4

Hackers have already hit Call of Duty Modern Warfare III’s open beta. Of course, this hack happened only on PlayStation.

As reported by Insider Gaming, hackers were able to infiltrate the PlayStation 4 version of the game in particular. Those PlayStation 4 consoles were also jailbroken, which allowed them to add in and use whatever other hacks they had to employ on the game as well.

One example shared by Insider Gaming showed a player using a combination of wallhacks as well as an aimbot cheat. They also claimed that this also affected players on PlayStation 5.

Of course, we know that Activision has their own system for anti-cheats, called Ricochet. Ricochet has overwhelmingly been used on PC gaming, and that makes sense as that has been where Call of Duty hacking has been going on.

But with this now emerging to affect PlayStation players, Activision may now be forced to invest more to combat hacks on PlayStation and other consoles. Actually, since it seems that this happened on jailbroken PlayStation 4s so far, the prudent thing may be to focus on that console.

This may also raise questions on whether Activision should keep supporting Call of Duty for PlayStation 4, and for that matter, Xbox One. It had been understandable that Activision kept support up until recently – many gamers stuck by the older consoles because of supply shortages leading to making it harder to get a PlayStation 5, and in some cases, and Xbox Series X.

However, we are way past that problem for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. Sony and Microsoft have put the work in to ensure ample supply for their consoles now and in the coming years. In fact, Microsoft’s roadmap for a console refresh was accidentally leaked in the midst of new FTC litigation. We have also read rumors about a similar refresh coming to the PlayStation 5.

If not now, Activision may opt to stop releasing new Call of Duty games for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when those mid-cycle console refreshes do get released. There would be multiple reasons to do so, that benefit Activision, the console makers, and the industry.

Mainly, dropping those older platforms allows Activision to move forward with more advanced games in the Call of Duty franchise. Better graphics and performance, and also possibly getting more ambitious with game design, such as increasing the number of people playing in matches.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III will be released on November 10, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows, on Steam and Battlenet.