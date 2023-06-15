Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has brought a large amount of new content to the games. Some of the major additions are the three new weapons that have been added to the game’s ever-expanding arsenal. One of these weapons is the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle. This hard-hitting and fast-firing weapon is a great addition to just about any loadout and is a gun that players will want to know how to get. This guide will explain to players how to unlock the Tempus Razorback in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The Tempus Razorback In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Unlike some other weapons that have appeared over the seasons, the Tempus Razorback doesn’t require players to complete a challenge or to play a specific mode to unlock. The brand-new Assault Rifle is part of the new Battle Pass released as part of Season 4. This means that players will just need to earn enough Battle Pass Tokens to reach the Sector that the weapon is found in and then use those same tokens to get the weapon. The Tempus Razorback is in Sector D9.

The Tempus Razorback is D9’s HVT item and will force players to unlock all of the items found in this Sector first before being able to spend a Battle Pass Token on the new weapon. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players that don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. Once the weapon is unlocked, you will be able to add the new Assault Rifle to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.