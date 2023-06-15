Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – How to Unlock the ISO 45 SMG

The ISO was a powerful weapon introduced in Season 5 of 2019’s Modern Warfare and now once again makes an appearance in Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as the ISO 45. This powerful SMG is a great choice for both mid and short-range battles and is definitely a weapon that any Operator would be happy to use. So, with the weapon being so useful, players will want to know how to unlock it. So, allow me to explain! This guide will explain to players how to unlock the ISO 45 in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

How To Unlock The ISO 45 In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The ISO 45 doesn’t require players to complete a challenge or find in the DMZ like some of the other weapons we have seen throughout the last 3 seasons. The new SMG is part of the Season 4 Battle Pass. This means players will just need to reach the sector that the weapon is in and use the Battle Pass Tokens that are earned through playing the game to get it. The weapon is found in Sector D4, meaning it won’t take long to get, especially for players using the Auto Unlock feature which unlocks all of the Sectors in a linear fashion like Battle Passes found in other games and previous Call of Duty titles.

No matter the Battle Pass unlock system you use, the ISO 45 is the HVT item in this Sector, which means all the previous items must be unlocked first. This item is the free item in this Sector, so even players that don’t buy the Premium Battle Pass will be able to obtain the brand-new weapon. Once the weapon is unlocked, you will be able to add the new SMG to any custom class in either Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer or Warzone 2.0‘s Battle Royale.

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.