Shadows Of The Damned Remastered Is Coming To All Current Consoles (Probably)

This may turn out to be a launch game for Nintendo's next console.

Grasshopper Manufacture has shared a very small update for Shadows of the Damned Remastered.

At the very end of their new trailer in their highly touted Grasshopper Direct, the studio stated that the game is coming to all current platforms, probably.

Since Grasshopper is leaving us to speculate, it seems a given that Shadows of the Damned Remastered will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.

Grasshopper’s PC publishing has been limited to Windows and Steam, so don’t expect a DRM-free version coming to GOG, or for their games to be on Epic Games Store, either.

This also seems to be a declaration that the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 have been ruled out. That only leaves us with the question of the Nintendo platform.

For right now, it seems to be a given that Shadows of the Damned Remastered would be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a highly profitable platform, and Grasshopper Manufacture’s CEO Suda51 is a huge fan of Nintendo. The company built their No More Heroes franchise around Nintendo platforms first through the years.

So what’s the problem here? Well, it may just be the case that Shadows of the Damned Remastered could be planned as a launch or early release for the Nintendo platform that follows the Switch.

Of course, even without an official announcement, we know that Nintendo has been working on the successor console. All the game companies are already looking at feedback, and start planning for their next consoles, as soon as they launch their current consoles.

The question that we the public don’t have an answer to yet, is when Nintendo will release that Nintendo Switch successor. It is possible that Grasshopper Manufacture is one of those studios that were told about the Switch successor in advance, and are already working on games for that platform.

If that is the case, it totally makes sense that Grasshopper isn’t being public about everything yet. They can’t quite confirm that Shadows of the Damned Remastered is coming to the new unannounced platform, so what they revealed is the extent of what they can confirm.

For what it’s worth, Shadows of the Damned Remastered doesn’t particularly look that much better than it was originally. That’s partly because of its unrealistic art style, that doesn’t really lend itself to real graphical improvements, compared to The Last of Us games, for example.

This remaster is likely to be more along the same lines as Borderlands or BioShock, where we see the graphics looking as good as it can, with no real improvements, but with better overall performance.