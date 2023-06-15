Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have a new event underway with the start of Season 4. Based on the new Vondel map in Warzone, the Assault of Vondel Event takes aspects of Season 3’s Trophy Hunter Event while also tasking the community with working together to get unique rewards. With the many different missions, medals, and items to complete and collect, some players might need some help getting a full grasp on what this new event is. This guide will explain the Assault on Vondel Event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.
Assault On Vondel Event Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0
The Assault of Vondel Event will be active from the start of Season 4 on June 14 to July 7. The Event is a collection of challenges found throughout the new Vondel map. These challenges will reward players with 1,000 XP as well as a Medal. Medals that are earned will be added not only to your own personal total for your own unique rewards but also to a community total. These community Medals will be put to Milestones that will unlock unique mechanics for Vondel.
Below is a full list of all of the rewards that can be unlocked in the community Medals part of the Assault on Vondel Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:
- 125 Million Medals – Taxi Boat and Tram Systems on Vondel
- Medals Milestone TBA – Reinforcement Flare
- Medals Milestone TBA – Favorite Supply Box
- Medals Milestone TBA – Tonfa Melee Weapon
The challenges that players can be completed are broken up into 13 sectors, known as Mastery Challenges, with each of these sectors having 3 challenges. 10 of these sectors make up the map of Vondel while the last three focus on Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer. When one of these challenges is complete, you can’t complete them again, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other ways to get Medals once all of the Event’s challenges have been finished. Along with the sector challenges, there are challenges that can be completed indefinitely, providing you will a pedal each time they are completed. These challenges are to Place 5th or higher in a Warzone Match and to Get 15 Kills in a Winning Multiplayer Match.
Below is the full list of all of the Mastery Challenges in the Assault of Vondel Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:
Graveyard
- Find the Detonator at Graveyard
- Complete a Contract started at Graveyard
- Kill 10 enemies at Graveyard
Castle
- Find the Detonator at Castle
- Open 10 containers at Castle
- Kill 3 Operators at Castle
University
- Find the Detonator at University
- Complete a Contract started at University
- Open 10 containers at University
Market
- Find the Detonator at Market
- Open 10 containers at Market
- Kill 3 Operators at Market
City Hall
- Find the Detonator at City Hall
- Complete a Contract started at City Hall
- Kill 10 enemies at City Hall
Mall
- Find the Detonator at Mall
- Open 10 containers at Mall
- Kill 3 Operators at Mall
Central Station
- Find the Detonator at Central Station
- Complete a Contract started at Central Station
- Kill 3 Operators at Central Station
Museums
- Find the Detonator at Museums
- Complete a contract started at Museums
- Kill 3 Operators at Museums
Stadium
- Find the Detonator at Stadium
- Open 10 containers at Stadium
- Kill 10 Enemies at Stadium
Zoo
- Find the Detonator at Zoo
- Open 10 containers at Zoo
- Kill 10 enemies at Zoo
Logistics
- Win 5 matches of Hardpoint
- Confirm 75 kills in Kill Confirmed
- Get 25 Assault Kills
Operations
- Win 5 matches of Search & Destroy
- Capture 25 points in Domination
- Get 25 Defender Kills
Intelligence
- Win 5 matches of Headquarters
- Get 3 Kills without dying 15 times in Team Deathmatch
- Get 15 High-Value Target Kills in Bounty
Not only will the Medals you unlock go towards the community rewards but also your own personal rewards. There are a total of 14 Rewards, with each one being awarded when you reach a total number of Medals. Some of these rewards will only be available to players that own Modern Warfare 2.
Below is a list of all of the personal rewards players can get in the Assault on Vondel Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:
- Loading Screen: Foul Play
- TAV Vehicle Skin: The Shallows
- Emblem: Good to be King
- X12 Weapon Blueprint: Sea Dog
- Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint: Trishula
- Large Weapon Decal: Deep Sea Danger (MW2 Exclusive)
- Weapon Camo: Splatter Tactics
- Weapon Sticker: Breath in the Soul (MW2 Exclusive)
- Large Weapon Decal: Randy the Ribbiter
- Operator Finishing Move: Electrifying
- Aksel Operator Skin: Alpha Brigade
- Weapon Camo: Train Car
- Loading Screen: Orders Incoming
- Weapon Charm: Col. Squeaks (MW2 Exclusive)
You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.