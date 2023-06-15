Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 have a new event underway with the start of Season 4. Based on the new Vondel map in Warzone, the Assault of Vondel Event takes aspects of Season 3’s Trophy Hunter Event while also tasking the community with working together to get unique rewards. With the many different missions, medals, and items to complete and collect, some players might need some help getting a full grasp on what this new event is. This guide will explain the Assault on Vondel Event in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Assault On Vondel Event Explained In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The Assault of Vondel Event will be active from the start of Season 4 on June 14 to July 7. The Event is a collection of challenges found throughout the new Vondel map. These challenges will reward players with 1,000 XP as well as a Medal. Medals that are earned will be added not only to your own personal total for your own unique rewards but also to a community total. These community Medals will be put to Milestones that will unlock unique mechanics for Vondel.

Below is a full list of all of the rewards that can be unlocked in the community Medals part of the Assault on Vondel Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:

125 Million Medals – Taxi Boat and Tram Systems on Vondel

Medals Milestone TBA – Reinforcement Flare

Medals Milestone TBA – Favorite Supply Box

Medals Milestone TBA – Tonfa Melee Weapon

The challenges that players can be completed are broken up into 13 sectors, known as Mastery Challenges, with each of these sectors having 3 challenges. 10 of these sectors make up the map of Vondel while the last three focus on Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer. When one of these challenges is complete, you can’t complete them again, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t other ways to get Medals once all of the Event’s challenges have been finished. Along with the sector challenges, there are challenges that can be completed indefinitely, providing you will a pedal each time they are completed. These challenges are to Place 5th or higher in a Warzone Match and to Get 15 Kills in a Winning Multiplayer Match.

Below is the full list of all of the Mastery Challenges in the Assault of Vondel Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:

Graveyard

Find the Detonator at Graveyard

Complete a Contract started at Graveyard

Kill 10 enemies at Graveyard

Castle

Find the Detonator at Castle

Open 10 containers at Castle

Kill 3 Operators at Castle

University

Find the Detonator at University

Complete a Contract started at University

Open 10 containers at University

Market

Find the Detonator at Market

Open 10 containers at Market

Kill 3 Operators at Market

City Hall

Find the Detonator at City Hall

Complete a Contract started at City Hall

Kill 10 enemies at City Hall

Mall

Find the Detonator at Mall

Open 10 containers at Mall

Kill 3 Operators at Mall

Central Station

Find the Detonator at Central Station

Complete a Contract started at Central Station

Kill 3 Operators at Central Station

Museums

Find the Detonator at Museums

Complete a contract started at Museums

Kill 3 Operators at Museums

Stadium

Find the Detonator at Stadium

Open 10 containers at Stadium

Kill 10 Enemies at Stadium

Zoo

Find the Detonator at Zoo

Open 10 containers at Zoo

Kill 10 enemies at Zoo

Logistics

Win 5 matches of Hardpoint

Confirm 75 kills in Kill Confirmed

Get 25 Assault Kills

Operations

Win 5 matches of Search & Destroy

Capture 25 points in Domination

Get 25 Defender Kills

Intelligence

Win 5 matches of Headquarters

Get 3 Kills without dying 15 times in Team Deathmatch

Get 15 High-Value Target Kills in Bounty

Not only will the Medals you unlock go towards the community rewards but also your own personal rewards. There are a total of 14 Rewards, with each one being awarded when you reach a total number of Medals. Some of these rewards will only be available to players that own Modern Warfare 2.

Below is a list of all of the personal rewards players can get in the Assault on Vondel Event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0:

Loading Screen: Foul Play

TAV Vehicle Skin: The Shallows

Emblem: Good to be King

X12 Weapon Blueprint: Sea Dog

Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint: Trishula

Large Weapon Decal: Deep Sea Danger (MW2 Exclusive)

Weapon Camo: Splatter Tactics

Weapon Sticker: Breath in the Soul (MW2 Exclusive)

Large Weapon Decal: Randy the Ribbiter

Operator Finishing Move: Electrifying

Aksel Operator Skin: Alpha Brigade

Weapon Camo: Train Car

Loading Screen: Orders Incoming

Weapon Charm: Col. Squeaks (MW2 Exclusive)

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 4 linked here.