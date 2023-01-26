Valheim: How To Summon & Fight The Queen | Mistlands Boss Location

Valheim is full of tough fights and mechanics, but there’s nothing as menacing as the boss fight against the Queen in the Mistlands. While there are plenty of challenging monsters to fight in the game, the Queen will test even the most veteran players, making her one of the biggest endgame challenges in the entire game. Winning the fight is certainly tough, however, actually summoning and fighting the Queen is a challenge in itself as well.

Those looking to take her on will need to be prepared as they’ll need to do plenty of exploring in order to even find the Mistlands and get the resources required to fight her. Use the guide below to learn everything you need to know about how to summon the Queen for the hardest fight in all of Valheim.

More Valheim guides:

| 12 Tips The Game Doesn’t Explain | Beginner’s Guide | How To Tame & Breed Boars | Comprehensive Healing Potion Crafting Guide | 4 Tips To Improve FPS Performance | 9 Tips To Survive The Swamps | How To Summon All Bosses | Best Mods List | How To Move Loot Easier | Inventory Guide | How To Unlock & Craft Portals | How To Find Haldor The Trader | How To Unlock The Best Weapons | How To Craft The Fenris Armor Set & Flesh Rippers | How to get the Horn of Celebration | How to Access the Mistlands | How to Extract Yggdrasil Sap | How Does Eitr Work? |

How to Find the Queen Boss Fight

The first thing you need to do if you want to take on the Queen is beat the boss in the Plains biome, Yagluth. Yagluth is a giant skeletal torso that wears a golden crown and must be defeated in order to fight the even harder boss, the Queen. After Yagluth is defeated, go to the Mistlands, making sure that you have a Wisplight in your inventory so you can see where you’re going.

In the Mistlands, you’ll need to find two things in the Infested Mines: the Vegvisir Runestone that reveals the Queen’s Forsaken Alter location and nine Sealbreaker Fragments. Because of the randomly generated nature of Valheim, there’s not a set location for the items, so you’ll need to keep an eye out for them. The Sealbreaker Fragments are small pieces of a bronze-colored seal and the Vegvisir is a glowing stone slab.

After exploring the Infested Mines until you’ve found the Vegvisir and the nine Sealbreaker Fragments, you’ll be shown the way to the Infested Citadel, the location of the Queen’s Forsaken Alter. Head there and then combine the Sealbreaker Fragments using a Galdr Table to make the Sealbreaker. Use the Sealbreaker on the door in the Infested Citadel (after using it, the item will disappear) and it will open revealing the way to the Queen’s boss arena.