Valheim: How Does Eitr Work? | Magic Guide

Valheim is an ever-expanding survival crafting game that’s been immensely popular ever since it launched in early access back in 2021. In addition to being popular, Valheim is also pretty challenging thanks to its punishing survival mechanics and randomized worlds. It’s for this reason that a lot of its mechanics require a little bit of explanation before players can fully understand how to survive the harsh Norse-inspired world best.

Eitr is one such mechanic. It’s a mechanic that’s central to Valheim meaning that, if a player doesn’t understand it, they may run into a lot of difficulties when trying to survive in the long run. Here’s everything you need to know about Eitr from what it does to how it’s used.

Valheim: Eitr Explained

Eitr is a mechanic central to Valheim‘s core gameplay. Eitr is your character’s magical ability that’s represented in a few different ways. The most basic way to understand it is to think of Eitr like magical stamina, it’s something that depletes as you use magic spells that regenerates over time. Like the stamina bar, your Eitr bar appears under your character after casting a spell but is the color purple as opposed to the stamina bar’s yellow color. You can increase your Eitr regeneration rate by equipping armor that’s been infused with Eitr or by eating Eitr-infused food.

In order to infuse things with Eitr or craft other magical items, you’ll need Refined Eitr. Refined Eitr is completely separate from your Eitr bar and essentially just functions as another crafting resource. To get Refined Eitr, you’ll need Yggdrasil Sap (check out this guide to learn how to get it) and then put it along with Soft Tissue into an Eitr Refinery. Refined Eitr works exactly the same as all other crafting resources and is used for building anything that’s magical or infusing items for better Eitr regeneration.