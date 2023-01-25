Valheim: How To Extract Yggdrasil Sap | Consumables Guide

One of the best things about Valheim is that it’s constantly growing in size and scope thanks to its status as a game in early access. With the introduction of the Mistlands update in December 2022, the game has added all kinds of different monsters, items, weapons, and more for players to discover and engage with.

Players looking to use magical items need Refined Eitr, but in order to get it, they’ll need to find Yggrasil Sap first. As you’ll come to see, getting your hands on Yggdrasil Sap is pretty simple, but that it’s much easier said than done. Here’s everything you need to know about extracting Yggdrasil Sap in order to craft Refined Eitr.

How to Get Yggdrasil Sap

In order to get Yggdrasil Sap, you’ll need to get a Sap Extractor. Luckily, the Sap Extractor doesn’t require much in the form of rare resources, but you will need to overcome a fight against some Dvergr Rogues. Pack up whatever materials you need in order to fight them off and then head to a Dvergr settlement. Inside the settlement, look for a Dvergr crate marked with blue runes on the outside. Take note that as soon as you open it, the Dvergr Rogues in the area will aggro and attack you. Open the crate and take the Dvergr Extractor. Once you have it, you’ll get the build piece for the Sap Extractor. Fight off the rogues and then head into the Steel Wood Forest.

In the Steel Wood Forest, keep an eye out for giant roots that glow green and yellow. These are Yggrasil roots and what you’ll be extracting the sap from. Once you find a root, craft the Sap Extractor using the Dvergr Extractor you grabbed from the settlement, 10 Yggdrasil wood, 5 black metal, and a workbench. Once the extractor is built, put it on the root.

With the Sap Extractor on the Yggdrasil root, sap Yggdrasil Sap will eventually start to be extracted. Take note that it comes out pretty slowly meaning that it’ll take some time before you have a lot of sap in your inventory. Luckily, you can put multiple Sap Extractors on the same root meaning that, if you’ve gotten a lot of Dvergr Extractors from settlements, you can greatly increase your net sap intake.