Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Vaznev-9k Class

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has a long list of weapons you can take to Al Mazrah, with some being better than others. Light machine guns such as the RPK have cemented themselves in the long range meta. If you’re looking for a Vaznev-9k class to accompany you on the Warzone 2 battlefield, we’ve got you covered.

Although the Vaznev-9k isn’t as dominant as the Fennec 45, its still a viable option to have in your secondary weapon slot. It can pack a punch at close range and even mid-range, where you can deal some serious damage. This class will focus on improving the accuracy to ensure you can take advantage of the superior range, while addressing other aspects of the weapon to achieve a well-rounded submachine gun loadout.

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Fennec 45 Class | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to get Classic Hit Marker Sounds | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Change the Color of Your Ping | Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2: How to Unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Sakin MG38 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RAAL MG Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best M16 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Lachmann-556 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best Kastov 545 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2: Best Kastov 762 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best TAQ-56 Class | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- Best RPK Class | | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How to Interrogate Enemies | Call of Duty: Warzone 2- How Does the New 2v2 Gulag Work? |

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Vaznev-9k class

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The first attachment used on this build is the XTEN RR-40 suppressor for silenced shots, increased bullet velocity, damage range, and smoother recoil. Then, the FTAC Ripper 56 is a strong underbarrel for boosting your aiming idle and recoil stability. In addition, your hip fire accuracy will be raised which will prove useful in close-quarter combat. Equipping the FSS OLE-V Laser is essential as it makes up for some lost aim down sight speed, caused by some of the other attachments. At the same time, this laser continues to grant you more aiming stability, as well as sprint to fire speed.

To enhance your mobility even further, the Otrezat stock improves both aim walking and sprint speeds for greater manoeuvrability in a gunfight. Finally, round off your class with the 45 Round magazine and you’ll have more bullets per clip to work with.

Once you’ve made your class, you can explore the weapon tuning mechanic in the gunsmith to make a few extra tweaks to your build.