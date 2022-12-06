The Callisto Protocol: How to Increase Your Inventory Space | Inventory Upgrade Guide

You start The Callisto Protocol with only six inventory slots, but it doesn't stay that way for the entire game.

Old school survival horror fans are used to the hassles of a limited inventory. From the start, The Callisto Protocol leans into the concept of juggling a limited inventory as one of the pillars of survival horror. It’s not surprising to start the game with such a limited inventory, but it has definitely had some players asking, after hours of gameplay, if they will ever be able to upgrade their inventory space in The Callisto Protocol?

The answer is yes. There is a point about halfway through The Callisto Protocol where your inventory limitations will be eased considerably. The best part is you don’t even have to go out of your way to collect any materials or buy any upgrades to make this happen.

More Callisto Protocol Guides:

The Callisto Protocol: How to Turn on Performance Mode on Consoles | How to Dodge | How to Block | How to Find the Hidden Skunk Gun | How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapters 1 & 2 | How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapter 3 | How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapter 4 | How to Get All Implant Bios in Chapter 5 |

How to Increase Inventory Space in The Callisto Protocol

There are technically is no inventory upgrade path in The Callisto Protocol. You simply get access to more inventory slots once you hit a certain point in the story. At the start of the game you begin with 6 inventory slots for all your ammo, healing items, and precious junk you are holding onto to sell for credits. Eventually you get access to the other (clearly visible from the start) 6 inventory slots.

Once you’ve reached Chapter 5, entitled Lost, you will have access to all 12 inventory slots in The Callisto Protocol. At the end of the previous chapter, Jacob will have to put on a hazard suit in order to survive the harsh, stormy conditions of the planet outside of Black Iron prison. In addition to boosting your maximum health, this suit also doubles your inventory space for the rest of the game.

So, instead of gradually upgrading your space the way you would in Dead Space or Resident Evil, there is one fixed point in The Callisto Protocol where your inventory capacity increases. Once this cap is lifted, this will be the new inventory limit for the rest of the game.